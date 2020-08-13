5 Male WWE Superstars who were pinned by women 

It has been a long time since WWE showcased an intergender match on its shows. There was a time back in the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era when intergender matches weren't a rarity and we used to witness these bouts a handful of times every year.

As WWE embraced the PG product and began catering to families and children, intergender matches were forgotten. Several other promotions still regularly feature intergender matches, especially small-time indie companies.

In this list, we will be focusing on an interesting aspect of WWE's intergender match history. Let's take a look at the five male WWE Superstars who were pinned by women in a WWE ring.

#5 Dean Malenko (pinned by Lita)

Dean Malenko

Around a year after The Radicalz (Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, and Perry Saturn) made their way to WWE, the faction got into an angle with Lita, Jeff, and Matt Hardy. Team Xtreme was an incredibly popular tag team back then, while Malenko wasn't liked by the WWE Universe one bit. The feud featured several intergender tag team bouts, plus a singles outing between Lita and Dean Malenko.

The fans cheered for Lita throughout the match, as Malenko kept dominating her in the squared circle. The ending to the match saw Malenko picking up a chair with a plan to hit Lita with the foreign object. Matt Hardy had other plans though. He slid into the ring out of nowhere and attacked Malenko, and followed it up with a chair shot to the head.

Lita proceeded to pin Malenko and a referee came out immediately to make the three count. Lita won the match to a loud pop and celebrated with Hardy moments after. Malenko would soon exact revenge at Armageddon, as he teamed up with Eddie and Saturn in a winning effort against Team Xtreme in an Elimination match.