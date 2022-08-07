5 Married couples currently working together on WWE's main roster

WWE's budget cuts over the past few years have seen several prominent couples on their main roster either released or split. Under Triple H's new regime, it appears that several of those released stars could be set to make their return.

Currently, there are several couples in both WWE and split across several promotions, including AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. There are also multiple married couples working together on the main roster, even though many of them are yet to cross paths on-screen.

The following list looks at just five married couples currently working on WWE's main roster.

#5. The Miz and Maryse

The Miz and Maryse are seen as the 'IT couple of WWE,' and even though Maryse is not seemingly an active member of the main roster anymore, she still makes regular appearances to support her partner.

Outside of the company, Miz and Maryse have their own reality TV show and have two daughters together. The couple originally met as part of the annual Diva Search but didn't begin dating until several years later and continued their relationship following Maryse's release in 2011.

The couple has since married, and Maryse has made her return to WWE several times to partner with Miz when needed. While the pair has competed in several matches together, they have come up short against the likes of Nikki Bella, John Cena, Beth Phoenix, and Edge.

#4. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins is a former world champion and one of the company's biggest stars. While his in-ring career has gone from strength to strength in recent years, he has also had quite an active personal life. Rollins and Lynch revealed their relationship to the world back in 2019 before later announcing their engagement.

In 2020 Becky Lynch announced that she was expecting their first child before the couple finally tied the knot last year after they were previously forced to postpone their wedding due to COVID.

Both Lynch and Rollins have returned to WWE following the birth of their daughter and are now on the same brand. However, they have noted that they prefer not to work together on-screen.

“We tried to make the best at it, but I don’t think either of us were terribly comfortable with it,” he said. “Even though we have incredible chemistry as people, as performers, our characters never really vibed on-screen. It’s one of those things where, if she comes back, we’ll stay away from it and won’t touch on it. If something calls for it and we’re in the same segment or story, you can’t pretend like it doesn’t exist. It’s not possible, we’re too high profile for that, but if we’re in two separate places, then no one thinks about it now,” via GiveMeSport.

#3. Carmella and Corey Graves

Carmella and Corey Graves are now both part of the Monday Night RAW brand and recently tied the knot after several years of dating. Carmella was formerly in a relationship with Big Cass before it was revealed that she was dating the former NXT Tag Team Champion.

Graves proposed to Carmella on her birthday back in 2021, and following their wedding, the former women's champion is now the stepmother to his three children.

Graves now plies his trade behind the announce table and has been declared fit to compete in recent months but has noted that he will return when the time is right. Meanwhile, Carmella has been out of action in recent weeks and hasn't been factored into WWE's plans since SummerSlam.

#2. Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are the latest additions to WWE's main roster after the couple returned this week on SmackDown. The couple was a force to be reckoned with on NXT for several years before Kross was promoted to the main roster back in 2021.

Scarlett couldn't join Karrion on the main roster, and the former two-time NXT Champion and his partner were released from the company in November 2021. Following their release, the couple married and were then called back to the company after The Game took over the reins.

Kross and Scarlett targeted Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre upon their return and now appear to be part of the main event picture moving forward.

#1. WWE stars Montez Ford and Bianca Belair

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are easily considered to be the next big WWE power couple and are destined for greatness after just a few years on the main roster. Belair has already won two championships at WrestleMania. At the same time, her husband Montez is expected to split from Angelo Dawkins in the near future and become a force to be reckoned with in his own right.

The couple met while working together at WWE's Performance Center and later went on to marry in 2018. After the pair married, Belair also became the stepmother to Ford's two children from a previous relationship.

A former WWE writer just compared Roman Reigns' streak to The Undertaker's here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far