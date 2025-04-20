5 Massive botches you missed on WrestleMania Saturday

WWE took over Las Vegas on the first night of WrestleMania 41, and as expected, it was a memorable night of entertainment. Seven matches took center stage and several championships changed hands, with the biggest seeing Jey Uso walk out as the new World Champion, ending Gunther's almost 300-day reign.

As ever, there were several botches that were made throughout the show, and the following list looks at just five of the biggest.

#5. Is this Survivor Series WarGames?

It was an interesting night at WrestleMania in Las Vegas, and one of the standout moments was when Jey Uso defeated Gunther to become the World Champion.

When Jey Uso was standing on the announce table celebrating with his title, WWE cut to replays of the match before accidentally showing a graphic that showed that it was Survivor Series WarGames. Which is interesting, since it was actually WrestleMania and WarGames was back in November.

#4. Shawn Michaels botches his announcement

Shawn Michaels was sent out to the ramp to announce the attendance for the show, and instead of it being a surprise, HBK was dancing as he made his entrance and showed his card to all of the fans.

The attendance was then announced by the WWE Hall of Famer, but at that point it was already clear how many fans were in the building.

#3. Where is El Grande Americano from?

There seem to be a lot of questions about where El Grande Americano is from. Since his identity remains unknown, WWE has been unable to decide on his place of residence. It was decided several weeks ago that he was from the Gulf of America, but this was later changed to the Gulf of Mexico.

Earlier tonight in Las Vegas, it seems that Alicia Taylor wasn't given the memo since she announced him from America once again, which left Michael Cole and Pat McAfee arguing about the fact that he was actually from Mexico.

#2. Pat McAfee is not undefeated at WrestleMania

It has been said many times over that Pat McAfee is undefeated at WrestleMania,and it seems that WWE has opted to rewrite history when it comes to the former NFL player.

It was noted that he was undefeated last year as well, but this time, Michael Cole and McAfee both stated they were undefeated as part of the kickoff show. Infact, McAfee was defeated by Vince McMahon back at 38 in 2022.

#1. El Grande Americano got the wrong foot

El Grande Americano wrestled his first match at WrestleMania this year and was up against Rey Fenix who was also making his debut at the event. It seems that the gravity of the situation got to both men since they had the most embarrassing botch of the night when Americano locked in the Ankle Lock on the wrong leg.

Fenix injured his right leg when he kicked his masked opponent, who was wearing a metal plate, but Americano decided to work the left.

