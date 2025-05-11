4 Massive botches you missed at WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash contained some memorable moments, including the debut of Jeff Cobb, who is now seemingly part of Solo Sikoa's stable on SmackDown. There was also the beginning of the feud between R-Truth and John Cena, which will seemingly culminate at Saturday Night's Main Event.

While there were several moments to remember from St Louis, the following list looks at just four of the biggest botches on the night.

#4. Randy Orton ref botch

Two officials were taken out as part of the match between Randy Orton and John Cena last night, which led to Orton hitting an RKO on Cena and then covering him, but there was no official in the ring.

Nick Aldis came out, but instead of counting the pin, which he was able to do, he went over to check on the official, which angered Orton and led to him RKO'ing four other people. Orton had a reason to be mad; Aldis had to slide past him to check on the official and could have made the count, like ECW General Manager Paul Heyman did at One Night Stand in 2006, when the referee was knocked out. But it's unclear why he didn't.

#3. Universal Championship?

John Cena and Randy Orton collided for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash, but ahead of the show, it seems that Pete Rosenberg seemingly forgot which title was on the line.

On the Backlash pre-show, he noted that it was the Universal Championship on the line, which was retired by WWE following WrestleMania. The Universal Championship hasn't been used in the name of the title for more than a year.

#2. Drew McIntyre should be champion

Many WWE fans have made the argument that Drew McIntyre should be Grand Slam Champion now after he hit a Claymore on LA Knight and the referee then made the count, only to be pulled out of the ring by Damian Priest.

The referee was able to hit the mat for the three count as he was dragged out, which has led many fans to believe that Priest was late or that the count was a botch from the WWE official.

#1. Pat McAfee falls over the rope at WWE Backlash

Pat McAfee was put in a match against Gunther last night at Backlash, and it was clear that it was going to be one of the hardest matches of his life. McAfee was chopped numerous times and took many stiff shots from The Ring General, but it's the moment he fell over the rope that fans remember.

McAfee tried to jump over the three ropes but got his leg caught and fell to the floor, but to his credit he was able to get up fast and continue the match.

