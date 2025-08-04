5 massive botches you missed at WWE SummerSlam night 2

WWE SummerSlam Sunday took over Newark, New Jersey, with some of the most hotly anticipated matches in recent months.The WWE Tag Team Championship, Undisputed WWE Championship, United States Title, and Women's Intercontinental Title were all on the line, and there were several botches throughout some of the biggest matches.Here, we list some of the biggest ones below:#5. Cody Rhodes hit the cameramanCody Rhodes and John Cena were unable to keep their fight inside the ring at SummerSlam, which led to the two men brawling through the crowd. Interestingly, Rhodes threw a drink at Cena, which completely missed his opponent and actually soaked the cameraman instead.It's unclear if this was an impromptu spot that Rhodes called himself, but Cena avoided contact with it, which led to the poor cameraman taking it all.#4. Why was Bayley just watching?Bayley wasn't booked to be part of the SummerSlam card this year, but it seems that this didn't stop her from making an appearance in Newark, New Jersey. Bayley inadvertently punched Lyra Valkyria in the face, which allowed Lynch to hit the Manhandle Slam and pick up the win.Bayley was clearly shocked that she hit Lyra, but she then stood and watched Becky get the pin. It was only after the pin that she tried to break it up, which left many fans confused.#3. Lyra fell off the barricade at WWE SummerSlamIt was a tough night for Lyra Valkyria, since she came up short against Becky Lynch and now won't be able to challenge her former friend for the title again. Valkyria took much of the abuse throughout the match, but before Lynch took over, Valkyria was able to reverse one of her attacks to jump off the barricade into a Crossbody, but she fell off the barricade and had to redo the spot.It was only a small botch in perhaps one of the matches of the night as Valkyria and Lynch stole the show.#2. Joe Gacy misses the ladder at SummerSlamThe TLC ladder match was one of the most brutal that WWE has ever produced, with many tough spots throughout. Candice LeRae easily took the hardest spot of the night when she went through a ladder on the outside.Joe Gacy was supposed to be thrown into a ladder in the opening stages of the match, but he missed the ladder and hit the mat instead, before rolling to the outside. He was then picked up and thrown back onto the ladder, and on the second attempt, he was able to hit it.#1. Lyra Valkyria ties her hands back togetherLyra Valkyria had her hands tied with a zip tie mid-way through her match with Becky Lynch at SummerSlam, which allowed the Women's Intercontinental Champion to attack her without any response.Valkyria got in some arsenal of her own, but when she delivered a Belly to Belly Suplex, her hands came free. This clearly wasn't supposed to happen since Lyra then put her hands back into the zip tie and acted as though it didn't happen. It seems that the fire extinguisher was supposed to help her cut the ties, but it didn't work.