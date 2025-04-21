5 Massive botches you missed at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two

WWE WrestleMania 41 concluded earlier tonight, and as expected, it was a memorable event. There were more title changes and surprises as Becky Lynch made her return to WWE, while Joe Hendry was Randy Orton's opponent at his 20th WrestleMania.

As with every event, there were some moments that stood out for all the wrong reasons, and the following list looks at just five of the biggest botches of the night.

#5. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair broke character

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair currently have one of the hottest feuds in WWE, and it's expected to continue after both women fell short against IYO SKY in the opening match of WrestleMania Sunday.

The duo headed backstage after their match but didn't realize that the WWE Universe could still see them, and they began hugging and celebrating their achievement of being part of the WrestleMania match.

#4. John Cena's entrance is ruined

John Cena made his way to the ring for his match against Cody Rhodes with a new titantron in complete darkness. Cena had a striking aura as he made his way out to the ring in his new soulless persona until a random person was spotted behind him and was forced to rush out and fix the cables.

It seems a wire was out of place, and production was forced to ruin Cena's entrance and then sit at the top of the ramp in full view of the camera as he walked down to the ring.

#3. Rhea Ripley fell over

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are two of the hardest-hitting women in the division, and it was clear that when they collided, they were going to slug it out.

At one point in their match, the two women resorted to exchanging punches, and it seemed that Bianca managed to catch Rhea off guard because one of the punches legitimately caused her to fall backward. Ripley was able to recover and continue, but it's clear that she underestimated The EST of WWE.

#2. Dominik Mysterio had an accident

Dominik Mysterio became the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania but had to betray Finn Balor to win the match. Ahead of the bout, Mysterio entered the ring in a mask, and it seems that he didn't rehearse how to take it off because he got stuck in it on the way down the ramp.

The commentary team made jokes about him as he struggled to remove the mask and made it clear that this obviously wasn't supposed to happen. Mysterio has probably now learned to always rehearse with the intended attire. Despite the mishap, Dominik Mysterio still walked out as champion.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin crashed

Stone Cold Steve Austin was on hand to announce the WrestleMania attendance for the second night of the show and headed out to the ring on his quad bike. It appeared that the WWE Hall of Famer was having some issues with the bike, as he accidentally drove it into the barricade and knocked a fan down in the process.

Despite crashing his bike, Austin was able to continue his segment, and it seemed that it didn't hinder him, even though the fan's health status hasn't been revealed.

