5 Massive mistakes WWE made at Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash is now in the rear-view mirror and the company has just two weeks until Saturday Night's Main Event, which has already begun its own build-up. It was an interesting night that contained several swerves, but as ever, a whole lot of mistakes.

The following list looks at just five of the biggest mistakes that were made last night at Backlash.

#5. Penta lost again

WWE appears to believe that as long as there is a lot of interference, the person against The Judgment Day will still look strong even if they lose. That was seemingly the thought process last night at Backlash, with lots of interference once again, and before El Grande Americano also stepping up.

Penta should have been pushed as the next big thing when he came to RAW, but much like his brother on SmackDown, he seems to be going around in circles. Does this mean Penta will now step into a feud with Americano heading into Money in the Bank?

#4. Why did the Pat McAfee match go on for so long?

One of the biggest shocks at Backlash was that Pat McAfee lasted in the ring with Gunther for so long. After he lost to Jey Uso at WrestleMania and then seemingly gave Pat his flowers following the match, it is making The Ring General look soft.

Is this part of a plan to turn him face? It should have been Gunther destroying both Michael Cole and Pat McAfee last night. Brock Lesnar would have gone through both men in the same position, but instead, it was a lengthy showdown that allowed McAfee several near-falls of his own.

#3. Surprising finish for John Cena

WWE is always going to struggle to push this story forward because Cena only has a certain number of dates, and it's clear he's leaving at the end of the year. That being said, R-Truth appears to have been put in a position now where he could take on Cena in his next match.

The tough part here is that Randy Orton was pushing for number 15, and because Truth stopped him, he was unable to hit the Punt Kick he promised. The hope is that this swerve will lead to Orton costing Truth and him becoming the next legend he needs to kill in the future.

#2. No title changes

This often happens, but it seemed that the five-match card needed something coming out of it. The Jeff Cobb debut, as well as interference from several stars in the other matches, appeared to be enough.

Jacob Fatu was expected to retain, and it seems that the match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria was just the first stop for them, because the attack post-match shows that they will collide again. It was clear that this was a filler event for WWE, and many big names and big titles were missing from the show.

#1. WWE has too many events and not enough space between them

It is only three weeks after WrestleMania, and now WWE only has two weeks until Saturday Night's Main Event, before there are just two weeks again until Money in the Bank and three weeks until Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

At present, there is only Saturday Night's Main Event in July, before the two-night SummerSlam and Clash in Paris in August, but even from this list alone, it's clear that WWE hasn't got enough time between events to build big enough stories. Some events are obviously going to take the hit from this and Backlash seems like the first on that road.

