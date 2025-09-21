4 Massive mistakes WWE made at Wrestlepalooza 

Wrestlepalooza kicked off a whole new era in WWE, and even though there was a stacked show, it seemed that some of the content wasn't what fans imagined it to be in the weeks leading up to the event. WWE knew that they had to push the boundaries to make this one of the biggest shows of the year, but some of the decisions made throughout the show could have been very different. The following list looks at just four of the biggest mistakes that were made at WWE Wrestlepalooza. #4. Cody Rhodes shouldn't have retained the Undisputed WWE ChampionshipESPN @ESPNLINKCODY RHODES BEATS DREW MCINTYRE TO RETAIN HIS UNDISPUTED @WWE CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE 🏆 #WrestlepaloozaCody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event of Wrestlepalooza, and there was a belief that this match was chosen to main event because there could be a title change. The new era could have been pushed forward by a new face, and Rhodes could have had some much-needed time off to spend with his newborn daughter. Instead, the match was somewhat disappointing, and fans will now have to wait to see if McIntyre is handed a rematch at Crown Jewel. #3. AJ Lee and CM Punk vs Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins should have been for the titlesAJ Lee and CM Punk defeated Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in their mixed tag team match, but many fans have pointed out that this match should have had much bigger stakes. After Lee was forced to make her return to help her partner overcome one of WWE's hottest couples, it should have been for both of their titles, or at least had the added implication that if Punk and Lee won, then they would become number one contenders. #2. The Vision's win over The Usos felt rushed The Usos vs The Vision was an interesting back-and-forth, but the ending seemed as though it was rushed after Jey Uso injured himself on a steel chair. The Usos were on top for a large portion of the match, but after that, Jimmy was Speared through a table, and the match was over following a Tsunami. It seems that an audible may have been caused due to how much Jey was bleeding, but it was a shock that The Vision were the ones who came out on top. #1. AJ Lee's in-ring return should have been the main event There were a number of matches that could have main-evented Wrestlepalooza, and it was a surprise that Cody Rhodes was given the nod. His match was only set up a week ago, and Brock Lesnar vs John Cena was built as a much bigger match. AJ Lee's return was also a massive deal for several weeks, so it came as a shock that the women were not allowed to main event the show. The finish to the Lesnar match would have had more impact at the end of the show, whilst Lee's return would have allowed her to come full circle, but instead Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre was chosen.