5 matches that could be added to WWE Hell in a Cell 

WWE Hell in a Cell is just two weeks away, as the event is set to take place on June 20th. Usually, Hell in a Cell takes place later on in the WWE calendar; the pay-per-view is usually held in late October or early November.

Like the weekly WWE shows, the WWE Thunderdome, currently located at the Yeungling Center in South Florida, will host the event. This show might be WWE's final pay-per-view in an empty arena, as current plans call for the company to go back on the road in time for Money in the Bank 2021.

So far for this year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, three matches have been announced. Rhea Ripley will put the RAW Women's Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair. Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against former champion Drew McIntyre, and Bayley will challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

With two weeks left until Hell in a Cell 2021, here are five potential matches that could be added to the pay-per-view after the most recent editions of WWE RAW and SmackDown.

#5 WWE Women's Tag Team Championship - Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Natalya and Tamina at Hell in a Cell

Currently, there is not a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on the card for Hell in a Cell 2021. If the title does end up on the line at the upcoming pay-per-view, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke seem like the most likely challengers.

Following WWE's latest string of releases, the RAW and SmackDown women's tag team division has been fairly decimated, with both Ravishing Glow and The Riott Squad losing members. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke are one of the only women's tag teams left, alongside current champions Natalya and Tamina.

Plus, on the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke scored a win over Naomi and Lana, potentially setting the duo up as the new challengers for the gold. During the match, Natalya and Tamina watched the action from the broadcast table to scout Rose and Brooke, so it seems like this title match could be in the works.

If WWE does indeed book Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Natalya and Tamina at Hell in a Cell, it would be great to see these women have the chance to elevate the tag team division.

