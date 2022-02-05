5 matches that could be announced soon for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

The 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will air from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 19.

It will be the first of two planned WWE events in the Saudi Kingdom this year. It will also be the first WWE event in Saudi Arabia on the road to WrestleMania since 2020, as the company couldn't travel there during last year's Mania season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As always, expect a star-studded line-up for the event. So far, the following matches have been announced for the show:

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory - WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita - RAW Women's Championship Match

The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders - SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

Now, let's take a look at five more matches that could take place at Elimination Chamber later this month.

5. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Sonya Deville vs. Naomi vs. Aliyah vs. Natalya - SmackDown Women's Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Despite being the runner-up in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair still has a lot to look forward to heading into WrestleMania, as she's still the face of the blue brand's women's division. The rumored plan for The Queen at WrestleMania is a title match against 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey.

Flair needs to look very strong heading into that potential match, so defending her title in a Women's Elimination Chamber match could be an intriguing prospect. This would also help the company push the ongoing rivalries between Flair and Banks, Deville and Naomi, and Natalya and Aliyah.

If the match happens, it will be the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber match to take place in Saudi Arabia, and will surely be effective in building Flair as a true threat for Rousey.

