5 matches that could happen in a WWE x AEW show

WWE and AEW are two of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world today. They are both thriving with their plans and are elevating the industry in their own way.

The relationship between WWE and AEW is not exactly cordial, with both taking shots at each other over the years. The two companies operate on widely different tangents, with the former focused on sports entertainment and the latter taking up more of a wrestling-oriented approach.

With AEW collaborating on 'Forbidden Door' with NJPW, the wrestling community is super excited to see some dream matches take shape. However, it must be said that when it comes to dream collaborations, nothing is bigger than Vince McMahon and co. joining hands with Tony Khan and friends. Unfortunately, it's about as likely to happen as R-Truth beating Roman Reigns.

However, that hasn't stopped us from dreaming. If a billion-to-one cosmic fluke occurs and WWE and AEW do collaborate on a mega show in the future, here are five matches that we think must take place when it comes around.

#5. On our list of matches that should take place in a WWE x AEW pay-per-view: John Cena vs. MJF

All of us when Cena or MJF buries the other on the mic

We are not buying for one second that MJF is leaving AEW. He is one of the hottest stars in the industry today and the future face of the company. The latter is something that comes through years of being a great act and tireless work, something John Cena can relate to.

Cena has been the face of WWE for many years, and is in many ways the most popular wrestler in the business. A match versus MJF would set the wrestling world on fire. IMAGINE the promos the two men could deliver, especially if The Champ doesn't have PG restrictions holding him back.

Cena versus MJF would be a match for the ages and would deliver on the microphone as well as in the ring. From lashes to mind games, it would have absolutely everything, especially the youngster being eager to prove to the veteran that HE'S BETTER THAN HIM, AND YOU KNOW IT!

#4. Becky Lynch vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Baker's rise came despite The Four Horsewomen, including Lynch

AEW's women's division is one of the company's relatively weak spots. Their roster is filled with talented women, but when it comes to top stars, WWE undoubtedly has more of them.

The biggest female superstar in AEW's ranks is Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., who is one of the best wrestlers in the world. A match against one of WWE's biggest female superstars in Becky Lynch would be the most high-profile women's match in wrestling this side of WrestleMania 35's main event.

The Man versus D.M.D. would be straight fire and a landmark for women's wrestling. The irony of the former knocking one of the latter's teeth out would be lovely.

#3. AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks

A Japanese reunion, anyone?

The six aforementioned six superstars are among the best wrestlers in the world today. The common denominator for them is that they have all honed their craft in Japan, and it would make perfect sense for them to represent their current places of work in this huge six-man tag team match.

We would get nothing short of a wrestling clinic between the six men given their in-ring acumen. Who wins between them depends on whether the writers are feeling too sweet or elite. But regardless of who gets to take home the victory, if WWE and AEW want a match to steal the show, they should look no further than this one.

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. Chris Jericho

This story practically writes itself. Cody Rhodes helped build AEW after his WWE exit and is now back where he started. Chris Jericho, on the other hand, left WWE and is currently working for AEW as a hilarious 'sports entertainer'.

Parody aside, it would be genius booking if Jericho approaches Rhodes and asks him to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. He could accuse him of trying to become a 'wrestler' in a company synonymous with sports entertainment. Upon being turned down and belittled by The American Nightmare, an incensed Y2J challenging the former AEW star to a match is the kind of thing we want to see.

Between Jericho taunting Rhodes with his failure in WWE and the JAS being wildcards throughout, this has all the ingredients of a spectacular showdown. Throw in the immense talent both performers share, and you have a gem of a contest.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Jon Moxley

Seven years have passed since this encounter

We are taking the liberty of having both Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley as the top champions of their respective shows. This is without a doubt the biggest crossover match possible, and given the history the two competitors share, it will be monumental if it takes place.

Reigns and Shield brother Dean Ambrose have only faced each other in singles competition once, and that was back in 2015. A lot of things have changed in the years that have gone by, with Ambrose walking out of WWE and becoming the legend that is Moxley in AEW.

It can't get more high-stakes than Reigns and Moxley duking it out to determine who Numero Uno is in the industry. The Tribal Chief's mind games and psychological advantage over Moxley would set the stage for a mega contest that would have the world talking.

