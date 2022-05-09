5 matches that should have happened at WrestleMania Backlash 

WrestleMania Backlash is over and done with, and the time has come to put it under the microscope. It was a solid show where the big matches delivered, with plenty of talking points to take away at the end.

One interesting thing about WrestleMania Backlash was the limited number of matches it had. The six contest-card made for a crisp watch, with just the right amount of action involved to keep fans engaged.

However, given what has been happening on RAW and SmackDown, there probably could have been some more matches on the show. Some Superstars can count themselves unlucky to miss out, especially because a match like Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss could very well have happened on SmackDown.

On that note, here are five matches that should have happened at WrestleMania Backlash.

#5. On our list of matches that should have taken place at WrestleMania Backlash: Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

These two should have been rewarded with a match at Backlash

The feud between Kevin Owens and Ezekiel has been one of the funniest parts of RAW lately. Owens taking exception to Ezekiel running around calling himself Elias' younger brother is hilarious, as is him calling everyone else on the roster insane.

Ezekiel debuted on the RAW after WrestleMania, which means he is yet to make his Premium Live Event debut. A WrestleMania Backlash match against KO would have checked that box for him, but WWE decided to hold off on it.

#4. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

WWE opted to hold on Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch's rambling on RAW was interrupted by the returning Asuka, who arrived to a thunderous ovation from fans. Physicality ensued between the two women, leading fans to believe they would lock horns at WrestleMania Backlash.

However, WWE pulled the plug on the pair meeting at the show, opting against giving them a place on the card. It was a shame because we would most certainly have been treated to a banger.

#3. The Usos vs. RK-Bro (Tag Team Title Unification Match)

As good as the six-man tag team match between The Bloodline and Drew McIntyre/RK-Bro was, we were probably too excited for the tag team title unification match between The Usos and RK-Bro. It would have been a historic matchup had it happened, but WWE decided to get Roman Reigns and McIntyre involved.

We still believe the company should have gone ahead and booked the two teams to do battle at WrestleMania Backlash. The build and the hype was all there, and we feel it should have been capitalized on. It would have also allowed for this match to happen.....

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were the two superstars inserted into The Usos vs. RK-Bro rivalry. Their inclusion made the match a six-man tag team affair, and it was a riot to watch from start to finish.

That being said, Reigns didn't defend his title at WrestleMania Backlash, which we feel should have happened. WWE could have introduced McIntyre as a challenger who has The Tribal Chief's number and given fans a high-profile encounter between the pair.

Since becoming champion at WrestleMania 38, Reigns has not defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship yet. Sunday would have been the perfect day to do so.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Reigns vs. Nakamura has to happen at some point

Remember when Shinsuke Nakamura stepped up to Roman Reigns a couple of weeks ago? No one knows what happened to that angle, but since then, Nakamura has been floundering while Reigns went on to fight Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro.

The Japanese superstar is without his tag team partner Rick Boogs, and as such, it was expected that WWE would book him as the next challenger for The Head of the Table. Unfortunately, that didn't transpire, but we are hoping the company hives us the matchup in due time.

Edited by Prem Deshpande