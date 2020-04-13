5 Matches Ronda Rousey could have if she returns to WWE

Ronda Rousey's WWE return could be happening in the near future.

The former RAW Women's Champion has been at the centre of some controversy lately.

Will Rousey return?

Ronda Rousey has not been seen in a WWE ring for over a year now, with her last appearance coming at WrestleMania 35. She was a part of the first-ever women's main event in 'Mania history, along with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

There have always been some rumblings surrounding Rousey's return to the ring, particularly at Survivor Series and Royal Rumble. But now, as WWE enters a tunnel of uncertainty, the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' may have planted the seeds for her big return.

Over the past couple of days, Ronda Rousey has turned up her heel heat by making some unflattering comments about the WWE fans, as well as referring to pro wrestling as "fake fights for fun".

This sparked mass outrage from the WWE Universe, probably along with some backstage heat. But maybe this is all a work, and Rousey returns to WWE as a super-villain.

The former RAW Women's Champion also stated that she is not going to return full-time. There is still a bunch of intriguing match-ups she could have, however long her next WWE run is.

Here are five matches Ronda Rousey could have if she returns to WWE.

#5 vs. Rhea Ripley

This would be a fight.

Over the past six months or so, Rhea Ripley has been one of the fastest rising stars in NXT. She led her team (of two) to a War Games victory, before defeating Shayna Baszler to win the NXT Women's Championship.

And while she lost the title to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, the 'Nightmare' still has a bright future. Ronda Rousey is also a fan of hers. The former RAW Women's Champion revealed on WWE's After The Bell podcast, that she would love to get in the ring with Ripley.

This would be an incredibly physical match, as both women are capable of high-intensity brawls in the ring. Rhea Ripley could certainly give the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' a run for her money.

