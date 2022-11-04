WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place this Saturday on November 5. It will air from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and has some marquee matches to offer. The hype surrounding the event is real, and we can't wait for it to begin.

At the time of writing, eight matches have been confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel. There is one more episode of SmackDown left before the show, so we could possibly see one or two more contests added to the card. However, we think the major ones are all set in stone already.

As such, we look at five matches that could possibly steal the show at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#5. On our list of matches that could be the highlight at WWE Crown Jewel 2022: The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day (Six-Man Tag Team match)

Faction warfare could be the name of the game

Over the last few weeks, we have witnessed an incredibly personal rivalry between The O.C. and The Judgment Day. Finn Balor and company repeatedly tried to get AJ Styles to join their side, but the latter was having none of it.

It looked like he was tired of getting beaten down by the group and was going to accept the offer, but revealed his ruse and introduced his O.C. buddies into the fold. With Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson by his side, Styles received some much-needed firepower in his war against The Judgment Day.

The company promptly booked the six-man tag team match for WWE Crown Jewel. With the number of people involved and the possibility of Rhea Ripley power-slamming someone in The O.C., this one could be a chaotic banger of a match.

#4. The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match)

The Usos have been imperious as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions for a long time. In addition to successful title defences, they have wrestled classics against most teams on the roster. Their match against The Brawling Brutes at WWE Crown Jewel could be a show-stealer.

Ridge Holland and Butch have been elevated to the upper echelons of the tag team division. Their battles with Imperium and now Jimmy and Jey Uso have made them credible challengers to the titles.

We expect them and the champions to bring their A-game to Saudi Arabia and tear the house down in front of the fans. WWE could have them open the proceedings and set a benchmark for others to follow.

#3. Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (Last Woman Standing match for the RAW Women's Championship)

The women have a fair shot at having the best match in Saudi Arabia

Bayley has been a thorn in Bianca Belair's side for a while now. Between eyeing her RAW Women's Championship and having her Damage CTRL mates do her dirty work, she has managed to tick her off beyond belief. The two women will collide in a Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel, which will be the first of its kind.

The fact that this is the first-ever one-on-one gimmick match for females in Saudi Arabia makes it one of the most high-profile contests. Belair and The Role Model are also two of the most talented performers on the WWE roster, which means the excitement surrounding this match is palpable.

The stipulation is violent and chaotic, allowing the champion and challenger to go wild with weapons and other brutal spots. This should produce a gem of a match under the Saudi Arabian lights.

#2. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

A simple "Good evening, Bobby Lashley!" and an F5 was all it took to reignite a rivalry that began earlier this year. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have beaten each other up for weeks heading into WWE Crown Jewel, and we expect them to have a mega fight in front of the Saudi Arabian fans.

Lesnar and Lashley are two technically-gifted powerhouses who can throw down with the best of them. This will be their second singles match together, with the latter holding a 1-0 lead. As such, he has the incentive to silence his rival again, while The Beast will be looking to avenge his defeat from earlier this year.

This one should be an exhibition of power and brute force between Suplex City, Spears, Kimuras and Hurt Locks. If the two titans are given the time, they could do justice to the build they have received and produce the match of the night.

#1. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match)

We still can't believe that Roman Reigns is taking on Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Many fans have dismissed this match due to the extremely predictable result, but that doesn't mean they can't give us a contest to savor and talk about for years.

After acknowledging Reigns as the king of WWE, we will focus on Paul. He has been phenomenal in the two matches he has wrestled as an official WWE Superstar. While many have questioned him getting a world title match this early into his career, he has shown enough in-ring prowess to warrant the spot.

The YouTuber is all about entertaining fans and putting on a show, and will be working tirelessly to make his match a spectacle. As for The Tribal Chief, he will be focused on silencing his doubters and making quick work of The Maverick. The combination of these two things could result in a show-stealer of the main event at WWE Crown Jewel.

