5 matches that could happen at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 in Saudi Arabia

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

WWE will return to Riyadh next month

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

The next event on WWE's pay-per-view calendar is another trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for Super ShowDown. It will take place on February 27 in Riyadh, which is confusing because Jeddah usually hosts WWE's first Saudi event of the year. Hopefully, this means that we will not get such a pay-per-view between WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Looking towards Super ShowDown, quite a lot of seeds have been planted for storylines to play out. With no hour-long Royal Rumbles to take up most of the space, a lot of issues could boil over at the King Fahd International Stadium.

WWE will book some wacky multi-man matches or tournaments at Super ShowDown, as well as a showcase match for the hometown hero, Mansoor. But besides that, the card could be filled with some story-driven matches, as well as some attractions worth looking at. Here are five matches that could happen at WWE Super ShowDown 2020.

#5 The New Day vs The Miz and John Morrison (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

These four could put on a magnificent tag team match

This feud is somewhat of a slow-burner, with John Morrison and The Miz dangling towards heel territory. If they are not there yet, it is pretty close. Morrison and Miz both had disappointing showings at the Royal Rumble, particularly the former. The recent returnee was dumped out by Brock Lesnar in only 9 seconds.

This could lead to their eventual breakdown and full-blown heel turn at the expense of Kofi Kingston and Big E. The current SmackDown Tag Team Champions could use a compelling story right now, and we are headed in that direction.

There are four weeks of programming to build this match up and by the time Super ShowDown rolls around, it could become one of the most exciting ones of the night. The New Day is capable of magic in the ring with the right opponents. The reunited Dirt Sheet duo could be the right opponents for a tag team clinic.

1 / 5 NEXT