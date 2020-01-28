5 WWE Superstars who could challenge "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship

The Fiend is still going strong.

Ever since SummerSlam 2019 Bray Wyatt has been terrorizing some of the top superstars in WWE, with each wrestler changing after enduring his wrath. Wrestling more often than not as his alter-ego The Fiend, Wyatt has ripped through the likes of Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, The Miz, and now Daniel Bryan for a second time.

At the Royal Rumble, a new-look Daniel Bryan put up a tremendous effort against The Fiend in what was a brutal strap match for the Universal Championship. However, he came up short. It remains to be seen if Bryan will undergo further change after his second encounter with The Fiend.

Every one of Wyatt's victims has been linked to his past in some way, as he has the ability to 'Hurt' and 'Heal' his opponents. The Eater of Worlds allegedly used the 'Hurt' glove on every opponent except for Bryan, who has reincarnated the Yes Movement since his first encounter with Wyatt.

The Fiend still has a lot of 'Hurting' and 'Healing' to do as the Universal Champion, with quite a few names from his past being primed as potential candidates to end the horror of The Fiend.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could challenge "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at some point in the coming months.

#5 Kane

Likely to happen.

The Fiend has confronted Kane a couple of times now. Whenever the Major of Knox County has made a return to RAW or SmackDown, Wyatt has been there. He clearly hasn't forgotten the Big Red Machine.

Bray Wyatt's first main roster match actually came against Kane, in a Ring of Fire Match at SummerSlam. He had back-up then but now, it is all about The Fiend.

This match is a big possibility for Super ShowDown, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the end of February. A picture of a local advertisement even circulated around of the bout being an Inferno Match.

Advertisement

It certainly is a possibility for Kane to be The Fiend's next victim as we are officially on the road to WrestleMania.

1 / 5 NEXT