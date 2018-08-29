Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Matches that might be the first five-star match in years on the WWE main roster

Shikhar Goyal
ANALYST
Feature
3.16K   //    29 Aug 2018, 22:34 IST

E
Last five-star match we saw on the main roster

Five-star matches are a rare thing. The match needs to be absolutely perfect to reach that rating. Very few matches live up to the expectations and it is nearly impossible if the company's name is WWE.

NXT might have proved the fans wrong here. Under the management of Triple H, NXT has given us four five-star matches this year and the first five-star match in seven years. However, the same doesn't apply to the WWE's main roster.

The last time we saw a five-star match on the main roster was between CM Punk and John Cena at Money In The Bank in 2011. No one knows when will the main roster match will get a five-star match again. However, there are a few matches that might lead us to a five-star match. Here are those matches:

#5. Brock Lesnar Vs Daniel Bryan

Enter ca
The Beast vs. The Beard

This is a match that will steal the show whenever it happens.

Many friends dream of this match and want it to happen. WWE originally scheduled this match for SummerSlam 2014. However, due to Daniel Bryan's injury, the match was cancelled and we saw Cena getting squashed by the Beast.

We have waited a long time for this match due to Bryan's injury. However, Bryan was cleared to compete this year and we are open for a match between the two. This match would be a show-stealer and might be a five-star match the fans have been waiting for WWE's main roster to give. Make it happen WWE!

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Seth Rollins AJ Styles SK WWE Exclusive
Shikhar Goyal
ANALYST
Shikhar is a 18-year old BCA student who loves wrestling and considers writing for it his passion. He has knowledge for the sport.
5 Things that might happen at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
6 Best WWE pre-show matches that should have been on the...
RELATED STORY
5 things which worked well for WWE during SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
3 potential main event matches for SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
Ranking 31 Years of WWE Summerslam Main Events (1988-2018)
RELATED STORY
6 Best Summerslam Debut Matches in WWE History
RELATED STORY
4 NXT superstars that could make the jump to the main...
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who might look beyond WWE
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on the Raw after Summerslam 
RELATED STORY
WWE Summerslam: 15 Best World Title Matches in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us