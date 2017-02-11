5 matches that should take place at WrestleMania 33, but probably won't

These matches should certainly be on the cards at Wrestlemania 33 but probably won't make the cut.

WrestleMania 33 draws closer

We are only weeks away from the biggest show of the year in WWE, WrestleMania 33. With any show that WWE produces, fans around the world love to speculate on which matches should be part of the card, with WrestleMania being a particular scenario where dream matches can become a reality.

But every year, WWE seems to miss the boat with some of the clashes that fans would clamour to see take place, 2017 will be no different.

We already have a good idea of some of the matches that will take place at this year's ‘Mania. Goldberg has already accepted Brock Lesnar’s challenge for a third match. We know that Randy Orton will be in the main event since he has won the Royal Rumble, potentially taking on John Cena for the WWE World Championship.

There’s growing turmoil in the relationship between current WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and his best friend, the United States Champion Chris Jericho, could they stand across the ring from each other at the show of shows?

It’s the time of the year where we can all dream about seeing a returning Legend have a big match at WrestleMania. Or where an underutilised talent can be pushed right to the top with a bit of clever booking.

So now, let’s take a look at 5 matches that could take place at WrestleMania 33, but for various reasons they probably won’t.

#1 Finn Balor vs The Undertaker

Balor vs. Undertaker could be the biggest match in a long time

The legendary Deadman, The Undertaker, has made his name synonymous with WrestleMania. Holding a 23-1 record at the biggest show of the year, 2017 should be the year where he uses his influence to really rocket someone into the top spot on the WWE roster. Step forward Finn Balor.

Balor has been out injured since the Autumn of 2016, having suffered a shoulder injury in the match where he won the WWE Universal Championship only days after his main roster debut.

Balor looks set to return to action imminently, but what if he made his mark during an Undertaker in-ring promo? The Undertaker has made his impressive ring entrances a massive part of his character over the past couple of decades.

Balor has become a cult figure throughout his career, as much for his various characterisations during his ring entrance as for his in ring work. Both men could produce something really special on the biggest night of the year.

There’s the potential for WrestleMania 33 being The Undertaker’s last, this should be the match where he passes the proverbial torch to a younger man. A man who can fill his boots as a performer on all levels and that man should be Finn Balor.