5 Matches The Undertaker could have following WWE WrestleMania 36

The Deadman still has a few tricks up his sleeves.

The Deadman at WrestleMania 33

Let's be honest with ourselves - The Undertaker isn't going to retire until he damn well feels like it.

We all thought it was over when he lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. And, then again when he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 and left his laundry in the middle of the ring afterward. Yet, he still keeps coming back for event after event and, I don't know, I'm not about to tell him not to keep wrestling, are you?

So, whatever this "Boneyard Match" he's going to have with AJ Styles in a couple of weeks is all about, odds are good that he's going to have a few more bouts following this.

Which now brings us to the headline: who would those matches be against? Who is left for the Deadman to go up against, even if it's just one more time?

#5. Goldberg (again)

Undertaker and Goldberg

The Undertaker's match against the current Universal Champion Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia last year was... well, it wasn't good. In fact, it was widely derided as terrible, and both men were understandably embarrassed by the end result. Which is a shame, as it had also been a dream match that millions of fans had been dying to see.

Since then, both The Undertaker and Goldberg have shown that, despite their advancing age and the garbage match they put on last year, they're still both capable of putting on an entertaining product. And, I have a strong feeling they'd both like a do-over.

One of the reasons Undertaker is able to keep coming back after all these years is that he knows his limitations. He's not the same performer he was when he had those back-to-back WrestleMania classics with Shawn Michaels, and he knows that. So does the WWE Hall of Famer.

Whatever went wrong with their match at Super ShowDown, you can bet that the two of them are willing to put in the work to make sure it doesn't happen again in another match. Whether it's a WrestleMania main event or another Saudi Arabia promotion, neither man is willing to go through another situation like that unprepared.

