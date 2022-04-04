5 Matches that should have happened at WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is now behind us, and the time to analyze it has come. WWE promised the greatest 'Mania ever and almost lived up to that promise. That in itself is an accomplishment and must be applauded.

Although WrestleMania 38 had some negatives, they were significantly outweighed by the many positives it carried. Indeed, calling it among the top five WrestleManias of all time is not a bad shout at all.

However, now that the spectacle is over and done, it is time to put the show under the microscope. While some fantastic matchups were contested well, we couldn't help but notice that the card should have featured some other ones as well.

Some superstars' failure to make the cut was genuinely baffling. The WWE Universe is still in the dark as to why they weren't featured on The Show of Shows. In that regard, here are five matches that should have been booked for WrestleMania 38.

#5. On our list of matches that should have happened at WrestleMania 38: Veer Mahaan vs. Local Enhancement Talent

Veer Mahaan should have debuted at WrestleMania

WWE has been hyping up Veer Mahaan's debut extensively and for so long that the guy might just get the biggest pop in wrestling history when he does show up. However, the company should have booked him to wrestle at WrestleMania 38.

There was so much filler time during both Saturday and Sunday that a squash match could have been squeezed in. Doing so would have introduced the Indian-origin star to a larger number of people.

Mahaan is set to make his debut on RAW, which doesn't make much sense given WWE could have used the much larger stage to introduce him. He could have challenged some better opposition on RAW the next day to establish himself as a credible threat.

#4. Ricochet's Intercontinental Championship match

How WWE didn't book both the Intercontinental Championship and United States Championship (more on that later) for WrestleMania 38 is beyond any of us. Ricochet defending the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown instead is a testament to how much the company values its midcard titles.

WWE should have booked a match for the title between Ricochet and any number of opponents. No matter who or how many, it would have made for a solid watch and put the prestigious championship on the WrestleMania card.

#3. Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop

Alexa Bliss was unlucky to miss out on WrestleMania

It is a little surprising that Alexa Bliss failed to be a part of WrestleMania 38 despite wrestling as recently as last month. Her character has fully recovered from the days of her association with The Fiend, but the former champion couldn't make the cut for 'Mania.

WWE should have booked Bliss to wrestle a match at WrestleMania. While there was little time to create a compelling storyline for her, the important thing was just to get her on the show. Doudrop, another superstar who didn't make it to The Show of Shows, would have been an ideal opponent.

#2. Dolph Ziggler vs. Elias

Elias returning to shut Ziggler up would have been epic

Dolph Ziggler retained the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker at NXT Stand and Deliver. However, being a main roster superstar, he should have performed at WrestleMania 38.

The Show Off could have walked into WrestleMania and boasted about how he beat Breakker and retained his title. He could have issued an open challenge to rub it in, only for it to be accepted by the returning Elias.

Elias has been off television since August 2021. Him returning at WrestleMania with a new gimmick would have blown the roof off the AT&T Stadium. If he had beaten The NXT Champion in the middle of the ring, the pop would have been deafening.

#1. Damian Priest vs. The Demon King

This was such an easy match to book that it was shocking how WWE dropped the ball on it.

Damian Priest lost the United States Championship to Finn Balor and turned heel after his defeat. His repeated attacks on Balor left the latter on his back every single week. It also made the former champion extremely angry, an emotion that usually unlocks his alter-ego.

However, WWE did not book Priest to get annihilated by The Demon King at WrestleMania. If nothing else, they could have arranged a spectacle via the red-painted character's elaborate entrance. Not having any of that was such a missed opportunity.

Edited by Pratik Singh