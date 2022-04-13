5 matches that should happen at WrestleMania Backlash

The fallout from WrestleMania 38 has been very eventful, with the historic show changing the WWE landscape drastically. Everything that happened had major implications for RAW and SmackDown.

WrestleMania Backlash will be the first premium live event after 'Mania. WWE has wasted little time in trying to build the card for the show. We have already seen things like Shinsuke Nakamura stepping up to Roman Reigns and The Usos venturing to RAW to challenge RK-Bro.

The company has a plethora of potential matches that could make the WrestleMania Backlash card. However, given the situation surrounding unified championships, they can get creative.

In that regard, here are five matches that should take place at WrestleMania Backlash.

#5. On our list of matches WWE should book at WrestleMania Backlash: The Usos vs. RK-Bro

This match with both titles would be a must-watch

WWE should not have this match take place on RAW or SmackDown. It is a mega contest with high stakes, and should take place on a premium live event.

The tag team title unification match Roman Reigns proposed saw The Usos appear on RAW and challenge RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro to it. The final part of the show saw the twins superkick Randy Orton and pose with both titles.

Instead of giving the match away on free television, WWE should save it for a bigger stage. With both championships up for grabs, it would be a proper contest and a difficult one to predict.

#4. The Demon King vs. Theory

Theory should get taught a practical lesson from The Demon King

It is time for WWE to book Finn Balor as a credible United States Champion. That can start with him dismantling his rival Theory and retaining his United States Championship. Not as himself, but as The Demon King.

Theory has been a thorn in Balor's side for many weeks now, and has been getting the better of him constantly. WWE should have the US Champion bring out the warpaint and unleash hell on Vince McMahon's protege. It's been a while since we saw The Prince's alter-ego, so it's about time it's brought out to destroy someone.

#3. Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP (Handicap Match)

According to MVP, he betrayed Bobby Lashley because he felt his associate didn't need him. His alliance with Omos will almost certainly lead to a rematch between his current and former client, but this handicap matchup at WrestleMania Backlash should be booked before it.

The storyline is simple - MVP feels Lashley doesn't need him, so he teams up with Omos in a match to show him that he is nothing without him. The All Mighty and his WrestleMania opponent could do all the wrestling as MVP sits out. Him then getting a cheap pin on the former WWE Champion would be great booking.

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (No Disqualification)

Cody Rhodes accepting Seth 'Freakin' Rollins' challenge for a rematch down the road is simply magnificent. Their first encounter at WrestleMania was a classic, and WWE will be keen to have them top that effort.

Rollins' excuse for his defeat was that Rhodes had the element of surprise on his side. WWE could have him pick a No Disqualification stipulation for his second encounter with The American Nightmare to fully show what he is capable of. Should this matchup happen, it will easily steal the show at WrestleMania Backlash.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton/Riddle

Reigns vs. Nakamura need not be the only world title match at WrestleMania Backlash

The last time WWE had a double champion, they booked Becky Lynch to defend both her world championships at the same event. Fast-forward to the present day, and with no sign of a proper unification of the world titles, why can't they have Roman Reigns do the same thing?

Reigns was recently confronted by Shinsuke Nakamura, suggesting that he will be the next challenge The Tribal Chief has to overcome. However, with The Usos trying to do their own title unification on RAW, some smart booking can give us two blockbuster world title matches.

RK-Bro could suggest that they would agree to The Usos' challenge only if one of them gets a shot at The Head of the Table. This would add some serious stakes to WrestleMania Backlash and force Reigns into pulling double duty against two top competitors.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande