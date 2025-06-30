5 matches WWE can add to Evolution and Saturday Night's Main Event on RAW

Despite Night of Champions concluding this past weekend, WWE and its stars cannot rest on their laurels. Saturday Night's Main Event takes place on July 12, 2025, with Evolution going down the next night.

Evolution will mark the second all-female premium live event in WWE history, with the first edition taking place in 2018. Becky Lynch faced Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match while Ronda Rousey defended the RAW Women's Title against Nikki Bella.

With many moving parts coming before and after Night of Champions, WWE bookers could add the next five matches to Saturday Night's Main Event or Evolution on RAW.

#5. A Women's Tag Team Title match

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez like to brag about being tag team titleholders. The problem with this reign, however, is that the duo hadn't defended the belts this time despite winning them on April 22.

Morgan's injury didn't help matters, but it still means the titles weren't defended for nearly two months. With Rodriguez accepting Roxanne Perez's help, she'll likely receive the belt.

The Judgment Day can then defend the titles in a multi-team match at Evolution. Maxxine Dupri and Natalya, B-Fab and Michin, and the Secret Hervice could vie for the titles.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss could also be in the running if Flair finally realizes she needs help from time to time.

#4. Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles at Saturday Night's Main Event

Morgan's injury hampered several of WWE's plans, including with the Bellas and IYO SKY. However, she was not the only member of The Judgment Day with a title to disappoint fans.

Dominik Mysterio was supposed to defend the Intercontinental Title against AJ Styles at Night of Champions. A rib injury reportedly kept him from putting his belt on the line, so he could be healed shortly.

Since The Phenomenal One is from Atlanta, Saturday Night's Main Event would be a prime spot to reschedule the battle.

#3. Becky Lynch defends against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley

Lyra Valkyria, Bayley, and Becky Lynch have been connected since before WrestleMania. They'll likely feud for the next two months. The Man took Bayley's spot at The Show of Shows after attacking her before the event.

She then challenged Lyra twice and taunted her after winning the title. Bayley returned and ignored her supposed friend, instead focusing solely on Lynch.

Vakyria tried to stop Lynch from cheating last week on RAW, but her interference led to a disqualification. Since all three women are officially out for themselves, WWE should book a Triple Threat bout at Evolution for the gold.

#2. The Best in the World against the future of WWE

CM Punk has felt the wrath of Seth Rollins and his new alliance several times. They've left him in a heap after Spears and Tsunami Splashes.

The Visionary attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Night of Champions, but was thwarted by Punk, Cena, Sami Zayn, and Penta.

The Best in the World will want another shot at Rollins, and Rollins will probably make Punk jump through hoops to get the shot.

Making him face Bron Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event would set things up for a huge showdown with Rollins at SummerSlam. Breakker is also from Atlanta, so he should be booked on the card.

#1. IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley battle for the third time in 2025

What's next for Rhea Ripley after Night of Champions? (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Despite losing clean to IYO SKY on RAW after Elimination Chamber, Ripley's petulant actions got her added to the title match at WrestleMania. SKY defeated Mami and Bianca Belair at the show.

Since Asuka did not win the Queen of the Ring Tournament, she could also challenge for the title. Evolution would be a spot for either. With two likely defenses in less than a month, a title change could be on the horizon.

Ripley can challenge her supposed friend at Evolution, closing the chapter on their ongoing rivalry. That would leave things open for Asuka to challenge her former Damage CTRL ally at SummerSlam.

