5 matches that have been done too many times

Anne Joseph
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
56   //    05 Dec 2018, 08:09 IST

It is becoming repetitive and boring
It is becoming repetitive and boring

WWE is the largest wrestling company when it comes to size and content production. This wrestling conglomerate has taken over the wrestling scene for quite some time now. But, in recent times we can see a downfall in the areas of quality of the programming and the viewership which is directly related to each other.

The programming is plagued with problems like the imbalance of star power, imbalance of characters, biased push, lack of storylines and producing below average weekly shows. One problem which is the cause of this average programming is repetitive matches.

Some matches have been repeated so many times over few months that the fanbase has started leaving the live shows halfway which is not only hampering the brand's reputation, but it is also jeopardizing the trust of the fanbase on the company. Here are few matches which the Universe is tired of watching.

#5 New Day vs The Bar

WWE has to pay attention towards its tag team division
WWE has to pay attention towards its tag team division

The tag team division of WWE is in a huge dilemma because of poor booking and lack of creative decisions. The Bar and New Day are on the SmackDown Live brand where these two teams have competed so many times that even if they put up a good match, the crowd is least interested in it. WWE needs to put either one of them on RAW and mix things up in the tag team division.

Both, The Bar and The New Day have fought against each other many times. The creatives try pushing The Usos once in a while, but even that combination is dull and monotonous. On RAW this week, we heard Banks and Bayley talk about the Women Tag Team Division, but if the men's tag team division is in this condition, setting up a Women's Tag Team division will be an act of imprudence.

Anne Joseph
ANALYST
Longtime wrestling enthusiast, and pursuing bachelors in Journalism. When not writing, I enjoy reading, playing/watching football, listening to music and watching stuff on Youtube.
