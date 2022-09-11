5 Members of Roman Reigns' family who could return to WWE and join The Bloodline - Former Women's Champion, former member of Legacy 

Roman Reigns recently recruited a new member to The Bloodline in the form of Solo Sikoa. The star is a blood relation to The Tribal Chief and the younger brother of The Usos, which makes him a perfect fit for the family group.

Solo Sikoa is not the only current WWE Superstar who is related to Reigns and there are also a number of former stars who have links to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Shortly after the latest episode of SmackDown came to an end, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to Twitter and made a big tease. He seemingly stated that "something's missing" from The Bloodline.

The following list looks at just five members of Roman Reigns' family who could return to WWE and align themselves with The Bloodline.

#5. Naomi - wife of Jimmy Uso

Despite not being a blood relative to Roman Reigns, Naomi is still considered the most likely female wrestler to be added to The Bloodline. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is married to Jimmy Uso, who is already a part of the group. She is a part of the family via marriage.

Naomi's WWE status is seemingly up in the air at present since the former Champion hasn't been seen on TV following her walkout back in May. Naomi has been active on social media and if rumors are to be believed, the former Women's Tag Team Champion could be making her way back to the company in the near future.

#4. Manu - Roman Reigns' cousin

Members of the WWE Universe will remember Manu from his short time in the company as well as being one of the original members of Legacy. Manu lost his place in the group before Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase were able to rise to the next level. He was released from the company in February 2009.

Manu has remained active in the business since his WWE release. He could be a star who would be called upon in the future if Roman Reigns needs more family members to join The Bloodline. The former WWE Superstar is the son of Afa from the Wild Samoans which makes him the cousin of Roman Reigns.

#3. Nia Jax - not a direct blood relation

Nia Jax isn't directly related to Roman Reigns, and this has been well-documented throughout her WWE career. Instead, Jax is a member of The Rock's family and is on the other side of the Blood Brother pact between Amituanai Anoa'i and Peter Maivia.

Despite this, the whole of the Anoa'i's and the Maivia's see themselves as family. Hence, despite Nia Jax noting that she wouldn't be open to a return, she could be the perfect female addition to the group. Jax was against a return whilst Vince McMahon was in charge of the company. This could have changed in recent months since Triple H took over the reins.

#2. Lance Anoa'i - Cousin

Lance Anoa'i is the son of former WWE Superstar Samu, who appeared as part of The Wild Samoans. He is also the cousin of Roman Reigns and The Usos. Lance is someone who has appeared on WWE TV several times in recent history.

Lance's most recent appearance came back in 2019 when he was part of a segment on RAW which saw him lose a match to Shane McMahon before being attacked by Drew McIntyre. At the time, it was noted that he was a member of Roman's family and was saved by The Tribal Chief from a beatdown.

Anoa'i has had several tryouts with the company but was never signed to an official deal.

#1. The Rock - not blood relations but considered family

The Rock is one of the best known wrestlers in the history of the company. The former WWE Champion has managed to make a seamless transition from the ring to the big screen and become the highest paid actor in the world.

Despite being one of the busiest men alive, WWE are pushing for The Rock to make his return to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in the coming months. It's unclear if The Rock and Roman will be on the same page when he makes his return since the two men were on the same side back at the 2015 Royal Rumble.

If The Rock makes his return then he could potentially join The Bloodline before later challenging Roman to a match.

