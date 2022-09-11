WWE legend Rikishi seemingly teases adding another member to Roman Reigns' Bloodline

Shortly after WWE SmackDown came to an end, Rikishi made an interesting comment about Roman Reigns' Bloodline.

On the latest edition of the Blue brand, Solo Sikoa officially became a member of The Bloodline.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to Twitter and made a big tease, seemingly stating that "something's missing" from The Bloodline.

Check out his tweet below:

Roman Reigns successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle due to interference by Solo Sikoa.

How did WWE fans react to Rikishi seemingly teasing another addition to Roman Reigns' Bloodline?

WWE fans were quick to flock to the reply section of Rikishi's tweet. Most responses saw fans speculating as to who could be the newest member of The Bloodline.

Check out some of those tweets below:

Rich 🇲🇽 🇵🇷 @Rich_LBFan



there is another member of the Bloodline family not within WWE.



which is why I wanted WWE to Work with MLW @TheREALRIKISHI the people in the comments section don't understand Rikishi's comment.there is another member of the Bloodline family not within WWE.which is why I wanted WWE to Work with MLW @TheREALRIKISHI the people in the comments section don't understand Rikishi's comment. there is another member of the Bloodline family not within WWE. which is why I wanted WWE to Work with MLW https://t.co/XaRGVcZqOX

Itsmeawrestlingfan @ThomasACriswell @TheREALRIKISHI Their missing a woman like say Naomi, or maybe a pair of twins who currently wrestle for WOW. @TheREALRIKISHI Their missing a woman like say Naomi, or maybe a pair of twins who currently wrestle for WOW.

The Tribal Chief kicked off a feud with his cousin Jey Uso and ended up putting him down when the dust settled. Jey and Jimmy Uso later aligned with Reigns, thus forming The Bloodline.

With some fans hoping to see Naomi as the newest member of The Bloodline, the female superstar has previously spoken up about the same. Here's what she said:

"I do [get the Paul Heyman wisdom] and it is a little weird that I’m not in it [The Bloodline] because I’m always there with them. I’m always there, I’m always around, I’m always, you know, annoying them so, maybe later down the road or maybe there’s somewhere for me to come in with the boys, with Jon and Josh [Jimmy & Jey Uso], who knows? But definitely something I would look forward to. I would want it to be the right time, you know? And done properly," said Naomi. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Rikishi's tweet has certainly left fans excited for The Bloodline's future. One wonders if Roman Reigns' faction will add more members in the coming months.

What do you make of Rikishi's tweet? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Neda Ali