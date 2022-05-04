WWE Superstar says it's "weird" to not be a part of Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction

Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi says it is "weird" to not officially be a part of The Bloodline as she's always around the faction.

Naomi, who is currently a part of the WWE SmackDown roster, is related to the Anoaʻi family by marriage as she is currently married to Jimmy Uso. The company, though, has not shown Naomi with The Bloodline faction on television.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes ahead of WrestleMania, Naomi spoke about possibly joining the faction in the future.

"I do [get the Paul Heyman wisdom] and it is a little weird that I’m not in it [The Bloodline] because I’m always there with them. I’m always there, I’m always around, I’m always, you know, annoying them so, maybe later down the road or maybe there’s somewhere for me to come in with the boys, with Jon and Josh [Jimmy & Jey Uso], who knows? But definitely something I would look forward to. I would want it to be the right time, you know? And done properly," said Naomi. [H/T Post Wrestling]

She also said that she is interested in turning heel as that would help her evolve as a superstar.

Paul Heyman says Naomi may already be a part of The Bloodline in WWE

Heyman, who is the chief counsel to The Tribal Chief, told Sportskeeda last year that Naomi may be a part of the group.

"How do you know she's not already at the table? Because it's not on television? Does everything happen on television? We're on television two hours a week and tomorrow, by the way, two and a half hours on FS1. That leaves a lot of time for the rest of the week when there are machinations and maneuvers and negotiations and strategies and things happening that you don't see on television," said Heyman.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC The Bloodline 🩸



Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Naomi The Bloodline 🩸Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Naomi https://t.co/7X9brshatG

With Naomi also a part of SmackDown, there remains the possibility of her joining the faction in the future. She is presently in a tag team with Sasha Banks, and the two won the women's tag team titles at WrestleMania.

Would you like to see Naomi be a part of The Bloodline in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

