Paul Heyman teases that a new member might have secretly joined Roman Reigns' Bloodline (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman dropped a big hint regarding Naomi's off-screen addition to Roman Reigns' Bloodline during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino.

Naomi's name has often been associated with the top WWE faction, and Heyman alluded that the SmackDown Women's Champion might already be a part of Roman Reigns' table.

Paul Heyman noted that fans don't see the complete picture on TV as secret negotiations also happen after the cameras stop rolling. Roman Reigns' special counsel stayed in character and masterfully reminded fans about the upcoming supersized SmackDown on FS1.

Has Naomi already been recruited into Roman Reigns' stable? Here's what Paul Heyman told SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino:

"How do you know she's not already at the table? Because it's not on television? Does everything happen on television? We're on television two hours a week and tomorrow, by the way, two and a half hours on FS1. That leaves a lot of time for the rest of the week when there are machinations and maneuvers and negotiations and strategies and things happening that you don't see on television. How do you know she is not at the table already? Ahh! Ahh! Exactly!" Heyman revealed.

Has Naomi already joined Roman Reigns' Bloodline?

Naomi has been embroiled in a feud with Sonya Deville on SmackDown in recent weeks, and their rivalry has even led to Sonya's return to the ring.

As announced on last week's show, Naomi will face Sonya Deville on the special two-and-a-half-hour edition of SmackDown, and the match should ideally attract a lot of attention ahead of Crown Jewel.

Naomi was recently drafted back to SmackDown, and her focus now will be to overcome Sonya Deville's challenge.

However, Paul Heyman's latest comments indicate that Jimmy Uso's wife could be involved in Roman Reigns' plans somewhere down the line.

Also Read

What are your thoughts on Naomi's likely inclusion in the Bloodline? Share them in the comments section and check out Paul Heyman at his very best in the Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive above.

Vince Russo points out a major issue with the King of The Ring tournament. Check out his comments.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam