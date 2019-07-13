5 memorable matches between real-life brothers or sisters in WWE, WCW, and AEW

Cody and Dustin Rhodes

Wrestling is nothing if not a family business with many sons and daughters following their parents into the ring. It follows, too that there are those brothers or sisters who grow up with a shared dream to get into the business, and by virtue of their keen interest, or shared good genetics for wrestling, find their way into the ring.

It’s not uncommon for brothers to team up as we see today with pairs like The Usos and The Singh Brothers, or more historically among The Von Erichs or The Steiner Bros. But then, there are also those times when brothers or sisters come to blows.

There are natural stories to be told about sibling rivalries boiling over into the professional wrestling ring. This article takes a look back at five instances of brother vs. brother or sister vs sister matches that were particularly memorable — sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worse.

#5 Cody vs Dustin Rhodes, Double or Nothing 2019

Whereas Goldust vs. Stardust was forgettable in WWE, Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes told a very different story in AEW

AEW has wasted no time in differentiating itself from WWE and a number of other promotions via an old school sensibility. Who better to get that feel across than the grandsons of a plumber, Cody and Dustin Rhodes who got to have a big-time featured match in AEW that they’d never had the opportunity to put on in WWE.

Their confrontation at Double or Nothing exceeded expectations with terrific drama and storytelling.

More than anything, the Rhodes brothers displayed their full abilities. While their WWE rivalry was limited to sub-ten minute matches without much build or thought put into them, their match at Double or Nothing demonstrated that Cody is quite capable of working a match in a main event style. Moreover, despite being fifty years of age, Dustin was still capable of hanging in the ring, delivering quite arguably one of the best performances of his career.

