5 memorable moments from WWE this week

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 365 // 23 Aug 2019, 23:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Buddy Murphy stunned the entire WWE Universe with a memorable victory

WWE is doing its best to deliver quality programming, to keep its products fresh and ratings high. From returning legends to some extremely high profile matches, WWE has given all it takes to deliver some of the best content on television.

Although some matches and segments have been exciting, others have failed to hit the mark and were disappointing. This week's action on Raw, SmackDown, and NXT gave us some memorable moments, as well as forgettable ones.

In this article, we analyze the 5 most memorable moments from this week’s WWE episodes.

#5 The awesome NXT main-event

In the last few years, NXT has proven time and again why it's one of the best wrestling brands in the business today.

Some of its decisions, bookings, and matches outclass those of Raw and SmackDown, making fans wonder why NXT is referred to as the third brand of WWE.

If your ideal wrestling match involves having two insanely powerful and hard-hitting athletes giving all they've got in the ring, then the NXT main event this week was A+. Matt Riddle and Killian Dain tore the house down, displaying their unique skills & coming out looking formidable at the end of the bout.

Even though Dain won the match, we’re more than sure that this won’t be the end of their rivalry. They will deliver some more breathtaking match-ups shortly.

#4 The Fiend shuts down 'The King's Court'

Advertisement

The Fiend isn’t a fan of wrestling legends.

This isn’t just an assumption, as we have seen the demonic character take down some of the biggest names in wrestling during the past few weeks.

Mick Foley and Kurt Angle are two legendary stars who were attacked by The Fiend not long ago. This week on Raw, The Fiend found his third legendary victim.

Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler returned to Raw with ‘The King’s Court’ this Monday night. He hosted Trish Stratus a few weeks ago, and we believed the segment would be more of the same.

However, before Lawler could get going, the lights began to dim and Lawler dashed for the entrance ramp, knowing what was coming for him. The Fiend was able to trick Lawler, attacking him on the entrance ramp, adding one more legendary victim to his list.

1 / 3 NEXT