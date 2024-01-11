5 most memorable moments from WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 draws closer by the day, and it's safe to say that it is one of the most anticipated editions in history. Not only have Cody Rhodes and a newly-returned CM Punk declared their participation, but the rumor mill has fans' interest piqued for multiple potential blockbuster returns and debuts. The likes of Becky Lynch and Shinsuke Nakamura also entering the match is the cherry on top to get Rumble fever going.

With all the excitement leading into Royal Rumble 2024, it's worth looking back at the 2023 version of the event. What spots or storylines will the men and women in Triple H's locker room be looking to surpass from last year? What drama, action or surprises will they try to eclipse?

Let's look back at five of the most memorable moments from the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE

#5: Logan Paul and Ricochet pull off one of the craziest spots in WWE Royal Rumble history

The 2023 WWE men's Royal Rumble match produced a great deal of shocks, eliminations and face-offs, as expected of the annual 30-man spectacle. Brock Lesnar and Gunther had a brief scuffle, Dominik Mysterio took his father's #18 spot and Booker T made a surprise return in an eventful 71 minutes of action.

One of the moments from that battle royal that lived longest in fans' minds came when Logan Paul and Ricochet pulled off one of the most insane spots of the year. Jumping off the top rope from opposite sides of the ring, the future Summerslam opponents clashed in mid-air, sending the San Antonio crowd and social media into a frenzy.

This was one of the craziest spots in Rumble history, and that's saying alot! One can only wonder how the company could possibly top it in 2024

#4: Bray Wyatt wins his first (and final) match since returning to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022

After returning to WWE amid much fanfare at Extreme Rules 2022, it took Bray Wyatt three months to get back in the ring. The three-time world champion faced LA Knight in the first-ever "Pitch Black" match at Royal Rumble 2023, which he won.

The match received a mixed reaction at the time, but the tragic events of the months that followed ensured that it would be memorable. Not only was it the inaugural Pitch Black contest and first match of Wyatt's second run, it would also prove to be his last ever match. It was also instrumental in showing the world that LA Knight could compete with a top opponent, helping launch his career.

#3: Cody Rhodes returns at #30 and wins the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble

The biggest talking point going into WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was the impending return of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare had won universal acclaim for his instantly iconic Hell In A Cell 2022 performance, and fans could not wait to see him return. Furthermore, he was the overwhelming fan favorite to win the 30-man battle royal and go on to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Sometimes in sports entertainment, the simplest way forward is the best, and The American Nightmare's return was executed in a simple and perfect manner. He returned at the coveted #30 spot, outlasted all other opponents, and punched his ticket to The Show Of Shows. The result on the grandest stage may be subject to heated debate, but barely anyone has any gripes with his Rumble win.

#2: Rhea Ripley and Gunther go bell-to-bell in historic Royal Rumble performances

The Royal Rumble event has seen some iconic Iron Man and Woman performances in its 36-year history. Many superstars have etched their names in the history of the event by spending the most time in the match, earning the famous unofficial title for their respective years. Rhea Ripley and Gunther added themselves to this illustrious list in 2023, doing so in unforgettable fashion.

The Judgment Day's Eradicator emulated the likes of Rey Mysterio, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair by going bell-to-bell, winning the women's match. The Ring General nearly replicated the feat, falling just short by being the last man eliminated. In the process, they both set new records for longest time spent in the 30-person melee, with Ripley going 61:08 minutes and Gunther lasting 71:40.

It will take something truly special to eclipse these two incredible feats in the 2024 editions.

#1: Sami Zayn FINALLY turns on Roman Reigns to close out WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 delivered one of the best PLE endings in the company's history. Sami Zayn's year-long tenure in The Bloodline reached an explosive climax at the end of the main event, seeing him finally gather the courage to stand up to Roman Reigns.

Zayn delivering the "chairshot heard around the world" to the back of Reigns was so well executed that it set up almost everyone involved for their best career year to date. From the first tag team championship WrestleMania main event to Jey Uso's red-hot singles run, The Honorary Uce's exit from The Bloodline was the genesis for so much of the company's current success.

What could possibly top it in 2024?

