5 Memorable music performances at WWE events

At this year's WWE Royal Rumble, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny graced the ThunderDome to perform his hit song Booker T. Music and WWE often go hand-in-hand, and Bad Bunny's appearance is not the first time that fans have been treated to a special musical performance.

Over the years, fans have seen many musicians play guest spots at big WWE events, and on some occasions, even play Superstars down to the ring before huge matches.

Before delving into these five memorable music moments, here are some honorable mentions:

Josiah Williams of Wrestle and Flow raps Adam Cole to the stage at NXT TakeOver: XXV

Living Color played CM Punk to the ring at WrestleMania 29

Joan Jett played Ronda Rousey to the ring at WrestleMania 35

Advertisement

Aleister Black is played to the ring by Code Orange on NXT

#5 WWE NXT - Poppy plays Io Shirai to the ring

Poppy is a performer who is no stranger to WWE NXT. The singer and her band have played on NXT a number of times, including opening up TakeOver: Portland at the Moda Center in February 2020 with performances of Fill the Crown and Anything Like Me from her popular album I Disagree.

Advertisement

Most recently, Poppy was a special guest at NXT Halloween Havoc back in October 2020, where she played Women's Champion Io Shirai to the ring with a performance of Scary Mask before her title match against Candice LeRae.

However, the isn't the first time that Poppy has accompanied Io Shirai to the ring. On an October 2019 episode of NXT, Poppy played Io Shirai in with a rendition of Scary Mask. Before this, Poppy's music has been used previously in Io Shirai promo videos made by NXT, and one documenting her 2019 heel turn was soundtracked by Scary Mask.