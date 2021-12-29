5 most memorable NXT matches of 2021

WWE NXT had one of its most divisive years of the brand's existence. After coming up short in the Wednesday Night Wars against AEW Dynamite, the black and gold brand moved nights to Tuesday. It resulted in better ratings and the same quality programming, but more changes were to come when a rebrand to NXT 2.0 was implemented in September.

The rebrand has been met with positive and negative reviews from fans. However, NXT has produced exceptional in-ring matches on television and pay-per-view under any name. Its performers continued to deliver some of the best professional wrestling in WWE for 2021.

With the final NXT 2.0 episode in the books, it is an ideal time to remember all of the marvelous contests that went down on the brand this year. TakeOver may have gone by name, but the final editions offered stellar action as well as on their weekly television show. In this article, let's take a look at the five most memorable NXT matches of 2021.

5) WALTER vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT UK Championship (NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1)

Nick Hausman @Nick_Hausman



This is pro wrestling. 👏👏👏



@WrestlingInc #NXTTakeOver



WALTER vs Ciampa out here putting the War in Wednesday Night War.This is pro wrestling. 👏👏👏 WALTER vs Ciampa out here putting the War in Wednesday Night War.This is pro wrestling. 👏👏👏@WrestlingInc #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/rMmmNVhX3g

As previously mentioned, WWE finally ended the Wednesday Night Wars this year when they announced NXT was moving to Tuesdays. Closing out on a bang, the brand presented the first night of their WrestleMania week edition of TakeOver entitled "Stand and Deliver" on their weekly television output.

One of the most anticipated bouts of the evening saw WALTER defend the NXT UK Championship against Tommaso Ciampa. The former NXT Champion came out motivated and looking to recapture his previous fire. He did just that in a passionate and determined effort. Ciampa brought everything he had to the Ring General in a thrilling clash.

Ciampa's non-stop clothslines were a highlight and showcased the beauty of simplicity that this contest emphasized. The finish did the same with WALTER defeating Ciampa with a chop to the chest to retain the NXT UK Championship. It was the showstealer of the Stand and Deliver two night event and displayed why WALTER is one of the best wrestlers in the world.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Roxanne Smith