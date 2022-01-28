5 memorable Royal Rumble moments that defined WWE eras

The Royal Rumble officially kick-starts the Road to WrestleMania in Vince McMahon's promotion. The Premium Live Event also provides the WWE Universe with historic moments that shape the careers of many a superstar.

Some of them have even gone on to define the eras they were in. Those eras have in turn shaped much of professional wrestling history as we know it.

From current Hall of Famers making sure we will never forget them, to future ones putting themselves on the map, the Rumble has been a showcase of the current state of Sports Entertainment.

In this list, we'll take a look at five such historic Royal Rumble moments that have shaped the eras they were in. As always, if there was any other moment that stood out to you, please feel free to let us know in the comments section below!

#5. Madison Square Garden crowns WWE's Franchise Player - John Cena at Royal Rumble 2008

John Cena was quite literally WWE's Franchise Player for nearly 15 years. From his debut in 2002 to his iconic feud with AJ Styles, he was the face of the company.

Although he was a three-time champion by Royal Rumble 2008, the Cenation leader's dominance over the main event scene didn't truly begin until that moment. In actuality, he wasn't even supposed to be a part of the match.

Cena suffered a legitimate torn pectoral muscle during an episode of Monday Night RAW in October 2007. There were multiple reports stating that he could be missing six months to a year of in-ring action.

Leave it to the man himself to prove to the world that he is indeed superhuman, as he seemingly made a full recovery to enter the Rumble in 2008 as entrant #30. When 'The Time is Now' began blaring through the speakers at the Garden, fans in attendance lost it.

The Leader of the Cenation was welcomed back with one of the loudest pops in WWE history. He went on to win the whole thing and headline WrestleMania XXIV.

The moment ushered in an entire era of dominance for John Cena. He would have 13 more world title reigns, establishing himself as one of the greatest to ever do it.

