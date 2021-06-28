5 memorable times Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn wrestled each other in WWE

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been in a rivalry before they were even signed to WWE.

Over the years, WWE has seen some rivalries develop that have trumped all the others. These rivalries have usually seen two superstars who have extraordinary chemistry with each other battle throughout the course of their careers.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are just two such superstars. When they arrived in the company, their natural chemistry with each other saw them thrown together over the years – be it in a rivalry or in an alliance.

Whatever may be the case, every time Owens and Zayn face each other, they usually make an impression that no WWE fan forgets too soon. As a result, some of their matches all-time classics.

Owens recently lost to Zayn at WWE Hell in a Cell, and is now taking a break from the company. In this article, we will talk about five occasions where Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens had amazing matches against each other.

#5 WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 – Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens tonight. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/doRjkD7bFY — Jiminy Scruff: Fully Vaccinated (#StopAAPIHate) (@jshaggy1983) June 21, 2021

The most recent time that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens faced each other was at this year’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Both wrestlers put on quite the display as they battled for survival. They had built their feud over their mutual involvement in the Intercontinental title picture, but as always, when they battled, it was personal.

The two wrestlers left everything in the WWE ring when they were doing battle, taking things to an extreme through their wrestling skills. Sami Zayn lost the last time he faced Owens. It had been at WrestleMania 37, but now, with the feud continuing, Owens had entered his match against Zayn with a handicap.

Two nights before, Commander Azeez had hit him with the Nigerian Nail, as a result of which he was still having difficulty breathing. He competed nonetheless and put on a strong showing for the fans.

In the end, Zayn was too much for Owens. He focused on Owens' arm and then managed to send him throat-first into the ropes. Before the floundering Owens had time to recover, Sami Zayn hit him with the Helluva Kick, getting the win.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush