5 most memorable title wins of Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is a beacon of light in the pro-wrestling industry, with his in-ring abilities being second to none. The Heartbreak Kid has put many WWE Superstars over like Triple H, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Edge.

At WrestleMania, Shawn always took his performance a notch higher in front of the WWE Universe, who anointed him with the title of Mr. WrestleMania. His ability to tell in-ring stories with his opponents and sell their moves serves as a guiding light for the WWE roster.

A four-time World Champion, three-time Intercontinental Champion, five-time Tag Team Champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner and the first Grand Slam Champion, this WWE Hall of Famer has indeed scaled every peak in the business.

This article will look into the five most memorable title wins for Shawn Michaels.

#5 Shawn Michaels wins his first Intercontinental Championship against British Bulldog (1992)

Shawn Michaels debuted in WWE in 1988 as a tag-team competitor with his partner Marty Jannetty to form the famous team called The Rockers. HBK would compete in tag-team action until 1992 when he turned his back on Jannetty to pursue his own singles career.

His singles journey took off with great steam when he won his first Intercontinental Championship, which was also his first singles title in November 1992, by beating the late British Bulldog in Saturday Night Main Event XXXI.

The match pinned the brut strength of Davey Boy against Michaels' high-flying moves. The latter prevailed when Bulldog messed up a top rope slam with Shawn falling on him. The botch was enough to seal the deal as Michaels started his first run as the IC Champion, which lasted a whopping 202 days.

