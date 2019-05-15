5 Memorable WWE Botches you need to see

Undertaker finds himself high in the list of WWE botches

An actor gets a second take on a movie set, but the same can not be said about a WWE Superstar. Pro-wrestling is one of the biggest live shows, and the Superstars have a little margin for error on a live show.

The WWE Superstars are well trained, and they try their best to avoid mistakes on live shows. Unfortunately, mistakes happen on TV regularly.

Botches occur on RAW, SmackDown Live, and pay-per-views regularly. The incidents could happen during an entrance or a match. Several botches will live on forever and act as embarrassing moments for numerous Superstars.

Here we discuss five memorable botches that we saw on WWE.

#5 Randy Orton's fall through the Announce Table

Randy Orton is known to be one of the biggest Superstars of the modern era. The Viper has been part of Vince McMahon's billion dollar company for over seventeen years, and he won several titles in his career. Being part of the company for years, the former WWE Champion faced many top-tier superstars.

Orton is known for delivering RKO out of nowhere, but the Viper had an embarrassing fall out of nowhere in 2011. Orton faced Kane in a Street Fight match on an episode of SmackDown Live. The two men were fighting outside the ring, and Kane attempted a Chokeslam on the Announce Table, but Orton countered it. Orton subsequently started punching the Big Red Machine, but the former fell forward with the table while attempting a kick.

Orton managed the situation wisely, and he pretended to have a knee injury after the fall. It was undoubtedly a nasty fall for the Viper, and he could have suffered a serious knee injury. However, Orton quickly recovered from the situation and finished the match. Despite the embarrassing blooper, Orton managed to defeat Kane.

