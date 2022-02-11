WATCH: 5 most memorable WWE Musical performances

WWE shows cannot be imagined without entrance themes as they are crucial for pro-wrestling. The songs depict their characters so much that their music is often recognized more than their gimmick.

Superstars often make their grand entrances at Premium Live events. To make the entrance unique and memorable, superstars are accompanied to the ring by actual performers of the theme. The atmosphere created by thousands of people and performers singing the music in an arena is just magical.

Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance at WWE's WrestleMania 34 was stupendous

Shinsuke Nakamura has one of the most iconic themes in history. The King of Strong Style comes out to a highly entertaining theme called 'The Rising Sun.'

The original song was composed by talented musician HeroPoint. The music is so intriguing fans sing along to his theme every time he makes his entrance.

One such iconic entrance came at WrestleMania 34. Nakamura won the Rumble and challenged Phenomenal AJ Styles for the championship at The Grandest Shows of Them All. American musician Nita Strauss stunned fans by playing the guitar during Nakamura's entrance. It is considered one of the greatest musical entrances in recent memory.

