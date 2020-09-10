5 Men who should be the next NXT Champion

Tuesday on NXT, Finn Balor defeated Adam Cole for the vacant NXT Championship. The title has been vacant since Karrion Kross relinquished the belt due to injury. With this win, Balor became just the third two-time NXT Champion in history, alongside Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The new champion creates the potential for several new exciting match-ups at the top of the NXT card. WWE has been selective when choosing the next Superstars NXT Champion in the past, so one can presume that it may be a while before NXT sees its next champion. However, we could only be one match away. Here are five members of the NXT roster who seem like the best fit to win the NXT Championship at the conclusion of Finn Balor's reign.

#5. Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa has become known as the "locker-room leader" of NXT

Tommaso Ciampa has already won gold with NXT and so some may argue that there are other superstars on the NXT roster who deserve a run with the title instead. However, few would begrudge Ciampa reuniting with "Goldie" after all he's gone through injury-wise.

Ciampa has consistently been one of the top performers on NXT and he has really helped build the brand up to the point where it is today. While many have called for him to appear on the main roster for some time, Ciampa doesn't seem to be leaving NXT anytime soon.

He could be a perfect foil for the ever-popular Balor. Ciampa's loyalty to NXT could even become part of the build to this match as he could criticize Balor for jumping to the main roster as quickly as possible before coming crawling back.

In any case, giving Ciampa another run with the belt as a jaded veteran seeking to teach up-and-comers a lesson has the potential to be great.