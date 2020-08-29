Austin Theory officially moves back to WWE NXT

It would appear that Austin Theory has been officially moved from the Monday Night RAW roster back to WWE NXT.

Austin Theory has been absent from WWE television since the June 22, 2020 episode of Monday Night RAW. This week, he returned to WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Austin Theory interrupted an interview with NXT Superstar, Bronson Reed. As a result, the Australian Superstar slapped Austin Theory across the face. During the segment, Theory discussed his appearance at WrestleMania earlier this year at the age of 22 years old.

However, PWInsider reported that even though he was listed as a member of the RAW roster on Wednesday, Austin Theory has been moved back to the NXT roster. He is also no longer affiliated with Seth Rollins or Murphy in any upcoming storylines.

Austin Theory's "unannounced suspension"?

So far, no one has reported a definitive reason as to why Austin Theory has been sent back to NXT. Previously, Austin Theory was a member of Seth Rollins' stable on Monday Night RAW. Theory was also involved in Rollins' feud with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

However, after the June 22, 2020 episode of Monday Night RAW, Austin Theory quietly disappeared from WWE television. Dave Meltzer reported on August 4, 2020 that Austin Theory was currently serving an "unannounced suspension" from WWE. While this was never confirmed, there were allegations levied against Theory during the #SpeakingOut movement the summer.

During an interview with Sporting News, Seth Rollins confirmed that Austin Theory had taken some time off from WWE due to "personal issues."

"He had some personal issues that came up so he took some time off to sort through them for the past month or two. It's hard right now but we hope everything's good for him so we hope to have him back sooner than later,"

After spending a brief period of time competing on WWE NXT, Austin Theory was called up to Monday Night RAW prior to WrestleMania 36. Theory was initially placed into the stable of Andrade, Angel Garza, and Zelina Vega.

After Andrade was pulled from WrestleMania 36 due to injury, Austin Theory teamed with Angel Garza to challenge The Street Profits for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." Although the team was unsuccessful, many were impressed with the performance of the 22year old at WrestleMania.

After being removed from Zelina Vega's faction, Austin Theory joined Seth Rollins as one of his "disciples" on RAW.

