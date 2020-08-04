Austin Theory reportedly suspended by WWE

Austin Theory, who was called up to the main roster earlier this year from NXT, was quickly thrust into an important feud as part of Seth Rollins' disciples. Theory was touted to have a bright future, but it may have hit a big roadblock as he has been reportedly legitimately suspended by WWE.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed on Twitter that Theory was suspended, which was not announced by WWE.

Theory hasn't been on WWE television for over a month, with his last match coming way back in June, for WWE Main Event. The 23-year-old has been with WWE since 2018, having joined WWE from the independent scene. He spent two years on NXT, before being called up to the main roster.

There were reports doing the rounds that Theory was accused of inappropriate behaviour and was called out in the #SpeakingOut movement.

WWE had high hopes for Austin Theory

Austin Theory was pushed heavily on RAW when Paul Heyman was the Executive Director of the Red brand.

Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda had also revealed that people backstage loved Theory and wanted him to succeed in WWE.

"We've called Theory lucky before but right now he's taken every opportunity and people backstage love this guy.They are desperate to see him succeed otherwise he wouldn't have even come up from NXT in the first place. It's not just Zelina Vega singing his praises, you've got Triple H and you've got Paul Heyman expecting great things."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Austin Theory and if he will return to WWE television anytime in the future.