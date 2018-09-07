5 Wrestlers who could become the next WWE Champion

Who is next in the line for this coveted title?

AJ Styles just became the longest reigning WWE Champion in SmackDown's history when he surpassed JBL's reign of 280 days. Styles defeated Jinder Mahal back in November to win his second world championship and ever since, the Phenomenal One has defeated all opponents put in front of him.

He is currently in a feud with Samoa Joe which many consider as the best feud of this year. Till date, this has been a phenomenal title reign but all things must come to an end.

Here are five credible Superstars who can dethrone the face that runs the place.

#1 Samoa Joe

One of the biggest threat

Samoa Joe is one of the biggest threat to AJ Styles' reign. The current feud between AJ and Joe is nothing short of a blockbuster. The intensity that Joe has brought into his promos and the incredible storytelling has made this feud feel realistic.

It is surprising to see that Samoa Joe has not won a single gold in the main roster despite being one of the most skilled wrestlers. A Samoa Joe title victory at Hell in a Cell or at WWE Super Showdown can elevate this feud furthermore.

WWE seems to have high hopes for Joe and Joe has all the potential to be one the best WWE Champions of all time.

