Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Wrestlers who could become the next WWE Champion

Vishal Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5.83K   //    07 Sep 2018, 15:23 IST

WWE Super Show-Down Media Opportunity
Who is next in the line for this coveted title?

AJ Styles just became the longest reigning WWE Champion in SmackDown's history when he surpassed JBL's reign of 280 days. Styles defeated Jinder Mahal back in November to win his second world championship and ever since, the Phenomenal One has defeated all opponents put in front of him.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

He is currently in a feud with Samoa Joe which many consider as the best feud of this year. Till date, this has been a phenomenal title reign but all things must come to an end.

Here are five credible Superstars who can dethrone the face that runs the place.

#1 Samoa Joe

E
One of the biggest threat

Samoa Joe is one of the biggest threat to AJ Styles' reign. The current feud between AJ and Joe is nothing short of a blockbuster. The intensity that Joe has brought into his promos and the incredible storytelling has made this feud feel realistic.

It is surprising to see that Samoa Joe has not won a single gold in the main roster despite being one of the most skilled wrestlers. A Samoa Joe title victory at Hell in a Cell or at WWE Super Showdown can elevate this feud furthermore.

WWE seems to have high hopes for Joe and Joe has all the potential to be one the best WWE Champions of all time.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 Daniel Bryan AJ Styles
Vishal Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 10 emotional moments from the WWE
RELATED STORY
5 crazy dream matches WWE could book for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Incredible Confrontations That Could Happen Before...
RELATED STORY
WWE rumor mill: Who could be on WWE WrestleMania 35's...
RELATED STORY
5 potential matches we could see at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wrestlers who have never faced The Undertaker at...
RELATED STORY
4 Major WWE Legends Who Could Return In 2018
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Dream matches we would have loved to watch
RELATED STORY
5 Ways in which WWE can make WrestleMania 35 unforgettable
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE needs to do to make Wrestlemania 35 the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us