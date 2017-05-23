5 men who could have attacked Enzo Amore on Raw

We go into Private Eye mode and bring you 5 major suspects who could have attacked Enzo.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2017, 16:42 IST

Don’t worry Enzo... Sportskeeda Wrestling will get to the bottom of this!

Many things happened on Raw this week but one of them particularly caught our attention. We saw an irate Big Cass walking alongside security guards backstage. The two men accompanied him to Enzo Amore, lying prone on the ground.

Enzo had been blindsided and did not see who hit him because while he may be a certified G and a bonafide stud, he doesn't have eyes at the back of his head.

Worry not Enzo, with our powers or deduction, we shall unearth five suspects most likely to have hit you. It won’t be an easy task since Rikishi was nowhere to be seen.

However, let's start with the most likely suspects of them all. Two men who were seen, at the scene of the crime.

#5 The Revival

The Revival will make a comeback soon, and this could certainly be their comeback storyline

Did you notice The Revival on Raw this week? No, we swear that they were around. Don’t believe us? Watch the footage for yourself.

OMG THE REVIVAL!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Niall (@Sanogology) May 23, 2017

There they are sneaking up from behind Sasha Banks during her interview segment. Why are they on Raw, we wonder? Could they be responsible for putting Enzo Amore’s lights out? After all, they are master heels and you quite honestly can't teach that.

The Revival are out for the time being, with Dash Wilder nursing a legitimate injury. This could be their first program upon their return, considering Enzo and Cass had their best match against The Revival at WWE Roadblock, back in 2016. It was only a Network special, but this was the best match on the bill. Can the two teams recreate their magic on the main roster?