5 men who could win The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
123   //    16 Mar 2019, 08:33 IST

Image result for andre the giant memorial battle royal trophy

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has become a staple of WrestleMania shows over the past 5 years, and while the winners have never really gone on to do big things immediately following their victory, it's still a great prize that wrestlers should seek.

Battle Royal's are always fun, and this one is a great way to get plenty of performers onto the WrestleMania card (even if it is the pre-show), and if the WWE can manage to give the victor a significant push, this could become a very valuable match to win.

That hasn't happened yet, but with the caliber of performers that are going to be in the bout this year, they could start making it happen, and today, we are going to look at some of those stars. From young upstarts to NXT debutants to WWE veterans, the WWE have plenty of options for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, and today, we are going to single out 5 stars we think could come out on top.

#5 Chad Gable

Image result for chad gable wwe

Chad Gable is one of WWE's most underrated stars right now, and if he moves on from Bobby Roode, he has the potential to be a major player in WWE's current mid-card.

The former amateur standout has had an impressive WWE career to date, but hasn't been given a chance to thrive as a singles performer, and a win here would give him the chance to kick-start that part of his career.

His relationship with Bobby Roode has been average, but it's time for the incredibly talented and full of potential Chad to step out on his own and make his own mark on the WWE. Sure, he's not the biggest guy, but he is a great worker and incredibly charismatic, and if the WWE are looking to push a new, fresh face on RAW, Gable is the perfect guy to go to.

1 / 5 NEXT
WrestleMania 35
Nathan Smith
ANALYST
