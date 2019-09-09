5 mid-carders that no one thought would become WWE Champion

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 317 // 09 Sep 2019, 19:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who thought these underdogs would hold main event gold?

The WWE Championship might not be the top World Title in the company right now, but the WWE Universe feels different. With the rich history the title boasts from 1963, many fans feel that the WWE Title will always be the most crucial title in the company.

Everyone knows the wrestlers who get to hold the title will always be the over with the audience and especially WWE management. Nevertheless, there have been exceptions to that notion, as we have seen stars from the mid-card rise to the occasion to capture the WWE Title.

These are wrestlers the WWE Universe thought would never be headlining acts, let alone win the WWE Championship. However, WWE proved us all wrong by giving us something we would never have expected.

Therefore, let's take a look at these mid-carders turned World Champions, and how their rise to the top of the card was so stunning.

#1 Jinder Mahal

An unlikely main event heel that dominated SmackDown Live in 201

Jinder Mahal debuted in the WWE as the brother-in-law of The Great Khali. Now, everyone knew that Mahal didn't have a very high ceiling to breakthrough when he arrived, as Khali was mainly used as a comedic act at that point.

Nevertheless, Mahal would still go on to have moderate success in the company under Khali's wing, and then with Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater in 3MB. However, no one could have predicted that Mahal's return to the company in 2017 would see him go on to capture the WWE Title from Randy Orton.

This move by the WWE sent shockwaves around the industry, as the fans thought WWE viewed Mahal as a mid-carder. Despite that fact, Vince McMahon pulled the carpet from underneath our feet and sent Mahal to the main event scene as the new top heel on the Blue brand in 2017.

1 / 3 NEXT