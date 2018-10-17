5 Missed opportunities at SmackDown 1000

SmackDown 1000 was a really fun show, but it could have been better

SmackDown 1000 is officially in the history books and well, it was a bit of a mixed bag. The show itself was a solid enough effort, and the matches pretty much all delivered across the card, but it just felt as though something was missing.

With the company spending the past several weeks hyping the event, the lack of any real drama or surprises on the night left the whole thing kinda feeling just like a normal episode of SmackDown.

The New Day dropping the tag-team titles was a big shock, and the opening segment featuring the McMahons and R-Truth was a lot of fun, but there were several other things the WWE could have done to have made the night better.

Let's take a look at five missed opportunities from SmackDown 1000, and see how they would have improved the show.

5: A retro stage

The retro stage would have provided a nice aesthetic for the night

The WWE stopped caring about stages years ago, but the return of the iconic SmackDown fist stage would have gone a long way to helping last night's show feel special.

The company utilised this tactic for Raw's 25th Anniversary show this year, and while that show didn't exactly set the world on fire, it did at least have a unique aesthetic that will stick in the minds of fans.

If nothing else, it is a nice way of paying homage to the history of the show, and having today's stars walking down the iconic entrance ramp would have created a unique visual.

