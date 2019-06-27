×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Mistakes AEW should avoid at Fyter Fest: Moxley loses his first match, Omega interferes?

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.13K   //    27 Jun 2019, 22:56 IST

AEW must be cautious in its second big PPV outing
AEW must be cautious in its second big PPV outing

It would be fair to say that AEW's debut outing entitled 'Double or Nothing' was a massive hit with wrestling fans worldwide. Not only did it generate a lot of buzz worldwide, it actually did some decent pay-per-view numbers too.

To prove that the first time wasn't a fluke, AEW also managed to sell out AEW All Out, the successor to All In, in just fifteen minutes. The company seems to be doing everything right at the moment and seems to be riding high on a wave of momentum right now.

However, all of this could change in a matter of minutes with wrong booking decisions. Which is why here's a checklist of things that AEW should avoid doing to ensure that Fyter Fest goes off very smoothly this weekend.

As always, I invite your thoughts, views and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 Have the show go on for far too long

My only complaint with All In was that the show went on for far too long and the main event had to be rushed because of the very same reason. Even Double or Nothing went on a little longer than I would have liked, if you also consider the pre-show. To me, Fyter Fest does not have nearly the same amount of hype as either of the two shows and that is why I think it needs to not drone on.

AEW's style is usually to have a top heavy show, much like the UFC does. WWE likes to have one big match followed by another which is not necessarily as big as the one that preceded it. AEW slots the bigger matches for the end.

I think the undercard matches should be short. They don't want the audience to tune out and lose interest.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Kenny Omega
Advertisement
WWE/AEW News: Kenny Omega claims that WWE never showcased Jon Moxley's speciality
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: All Elite Wrestling blocked Jon Moxley from working NJPW G1 Climax 29; more contract details revealed 
RELATED STORY
AEW Fyter Fest: Riho on Kenny Omega, Gatoh Move, competing at Double or Nothing & more! (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley's first AEW opponent officially confirmed
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Dean Ambrose's AEW in-ring debut revealed?
RELATED STORY
5 things Jon Moxley revealed since AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley shocks crowd after AEW Double or Nothing goes off air
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Impact Wrestling star set to replace Pac at Fyter Fest 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: WWE legend offers to help Jon Moxley improve his finisher
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley reveals the story behind his Twitter video
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us