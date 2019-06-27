5 Mistakes AEW should avoid at Fyter Fest: Moxley loses his first match, Omega interferes?

AEW must be cautious in its second big PPV outing

It would be fair to say that AEW's debut outing entitled 'Double or Nothing' was a massive hit with wrestling fans worldwide. Not only did it generate a lot of buzz worldwide, it actually did some decent pay-per-view numbers too.

To prove that the first time wasn't a fluke, AEW also managed to sell out AEW All Out, the successor to All In, in just fifteen minutes. The company seems to be doing everything right at the moment and seems to be riding high on a wave of momentum right now.

However, all of this could change in a matter of minutes with wrong booking decisions. Which is why here's a checklist of things that AEW should avoid doing to ensure that Fyter Fest goes off very smoothly this weekend.

As always, I invite your thoughts, views and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 Have the show go on for far too long

My only complaint with All In was that the show went on for far too long and the main event had to be rushed because of the very same reason. Even Double or Nothing went on a little longer than I would have liked, if you also consider the pre-show. To me, Fyter Fest does not have nearly the same amount of hype as either of the two shows and that is why I think it needs to not drone on.

AEW's style is usually to have a top heavy show, much like the UFC does. WWE likes to have one big match followed by another which is not necessarily as big as the one that preceded it. AEW slots the bigger matches for the end.

I think the undercard matches should be short. They don't want the audience to tune out and lose interest.

