Botched finish, Champions buried - 5 Mistakes that were made at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 took over Philadelphia last night and will always be remembered as the day that Bray Wyatt made his return to the company.

The event's finale came close to breaking the internet as one of the most popular WWE Superstars in history made his comeback alongside his Firefly Fun House friends.

That being said, there was an entire show that many fans may have forgotten before Wyatt's return, and many questionable decisions were made throughout.

Here are just five mistakes that were made at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. The Fight Pit Match's ending felt rushed at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Daniel Cormier being brought in to officiate The Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle was considered an enormous deal, and perhaps the only reason this match was the main event. That said, he didn't add much to the contest and hardly stood out more than a normal referee.

The match itself wasn't as brutal as many believed it could be. Moreover, the ending that saw Rollins tap out seemed to happen very quickly and not in a way that the star would usually accept a loss. The ending here again felt like it happened a little too quickly.

#4. The match order seemed completely off since many fans believed the women would main event the show

The women's championships were the only titles defended at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, which is why many fans believed it would be the RAW Women's Championship that main evented the show.

Instead, it was the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins because there was a belief that there would be something feeding into Crown Jewel. Instead, the bout ended clean, and there was no real reason why this one was chosen as the main event. The crowd was clearly more into the women's match earlier in the night.

#3. Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey's finish was clearly botched

Liv Morgan lost her SmackDown Women's Championship back to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules after being locked in a submission move but refusing to tap. Instead, Morgan "passed out" while smiling just seconds after being locked into the move, which had already taken several minutes to apply.

This was WWE's idea to make Morgan look strong but also to allow Rousey to win back the championship that she only dropped at Money in the Bank. The match was riddled with botches and has since been panned by the WWE Universe online. But it will be interesting to see where this leaves the now-former champion heading into Crown Jewel.

#2. Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

One of the bouts that fell completely flat on the night was the Strap Match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross. It's unclear why the decision was made to make this a Strap Match, to begin with, but it wasn't one of the best choices.

The two men looked restricted in what they could do with the strap, and it just turned into a whipping fest. Scarlett eventually stepped in to help her partner pick up the win by using some pepper spray. Hence, it was a flat ending to a flat match.

#1. Bianca Belair buried Damage CTRL alone

It was hoped that Bianca Belair would be handed new reinforcements at Extreme Rules after Alexa Bliss and Asuka were injured on RAW. Instead, Damage CTRL interfered in the match, but Belair was able to beat all three women on her own.

Since making its debut at SummerSlam, the group has been built as an unstoppable force. In recent weeks, it has taken Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Belair to beat them down. But at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, The EST was able to find the strength to do it alone, which may have hampered the faction's credibility.

