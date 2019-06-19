×
5 Mistakes that WWE made this week on SmackDown Live (June 18th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.65K   //    19 Jun 2019, 22:39 IST

This week's SmackDown Live could have been so much better than what the company delivered
This week's SmackDown Live could have been so much better than what the company delivered

The final build-up to Stomping Grounds this Sunday night took place live from The Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. It was a strange episode of the show as the push towards Sunday night continued but a number of interesting faces were missing from the buildup.

The Wild Card Rule was in full effect, whilst the company also announced a final match for Stomping Grounds which will see Heavy Machinery step up to Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line.

It was another lackluster episode of SmackDown Live off the back of an improved episode of Monday Night Raw live from Los Angeles. The company could have done so much more with the talent that they have, but here are the biggest mistakes that were made on the show.

#5 No Finn Balor

Finn Balor wasn't on this week's episode of SmackDown Live
Finn Balor wasn't on this week's episode of SmackDown Live

Finn Balor is the Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown Live after being switched over to The Blue Brand as part of The Superstar Shakeup back in April. Balor was feuding with Andrade heading into Super Showdown and successfully defended his Championship against El Idolo in Saudi Arabia.

Andrade was then hit with the news that his mother had passed away whilst he was in The Middle East, so he has missed the last few episodes of SmackDown Live before returning this week to attack Apollo Crews backstage.

Balor doesn't have a storyline right now and won't be defending his Championship this weekend at Stomping Grounds. According to various reports, the WWE Universe was not happy about the absence of The Demon King this week which put a dark cloud over the show for many fans in attendance.


