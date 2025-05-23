5 mistakes The Rock has made in WWE following 2025 return

The Rock remains one of the biggest Hollywood actors in the world, with some Oscar buzz around his upcoming performance as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine. He's also one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, currently serving as a member of TKO's board of directors.

However, 2025 hasn't been kind to The Final Boss in terms of storytelling, unlike last year's incredible turn that ultimately led to Cody Rhodes finishing his story.

Let's look at five mistakes Rocky has made since returning to WWE back in January.

#1. Appearance on RAW's Netflix debut

Roman Reigns and The Final Boss. (Photo: WWE.com)

WWE RAW debuted on Netflix on January 6, with The Rock thanking all the executives of the streaming giant, as well as TKO's. He also seemingly retired The Final Boss persona by making amends with Cody Rhodes and presenting Roman Reigns with the Ula Fala.

Many thought Rocky was moving forward, leaving future matches against Rhodes and Reigns behind. However, he returned more than a month later, asking for The American Nightmare's soul, creating a domino effect on the company's plans for WrestleMania 41.

#2. Giving Ethan Page a rub

After seemingly turning babyface on RAW's Netflix debut, The Rock went to NXT, where his daughter Ava is the General Manager. Rocky put over the future of the industry and praised the young prospects on the developmental brand.

The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment also gave Ethan Page a big rub in a backstage segment. Many were surprised that Page got a big moment with his idol, leading to the belief that he would get called up and become a big-time player on the main roster.

However, Page remains in NXT and is currently feuding with Ricky Starks for the North American Championship. All is not lost, but it's disappointing that the rub didn't do what it was supposed to do.

#3. Announcing WrestleMania 42 location

The Rock. (Photo: WWE.com)

This is not The Rock's fault, but technically, it's still a mistake. The Final Boss announced on the February 21 episode of SmackDown that WrestleMania 42 will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, from April 11 to 12, 2026.

However, WWE's plans changed, and WrestleMania 42 doesn't have a home just yet. New Orleans will potentially host a future WrestleMania, as well as UFC 318 on July 19, 2025, and Money In The Bank 2026.

#4. Asking Cody Rhodes to sell his soul

While, in hindsight, The Rock asking Cody Rhodes to sell his soul led to one of the greatest moments in WWE history. However, the follow-up to it has not been up to the mark and might have been better if it was executed differently.

The Final Boss made amends with Rhodes in January but suddenly had the urge to want the then-Undisputed WWE Champion's soul. He wanted The American Nightmare to be his Corporate Champion.

Maybe this could have worked better if it was the plan all along, which isn't the case, just based on Rocky's absence throughout the build. This would have been better used a year later in 2026 when the WWE Universe begins to clamor for "Homelander" Cody.

#5. The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott at Elimination Chamber: Toronto

The Rock, Travis Scott and John Cena. (Photo: WWE.com)

One of the most shocking moments in WWE history was John Cena finally turning heel after more than two decades. It might have been a little too late, but it was still awesome to see, until The Rock didn't show up to explain what his plan with Cena was all along.

Cena didn't even mention Rocky en route to WrestleMania, with fans still looking for answers. The Final Boss did give an answer on The Pat McAfee Show, which was even more confusing because he had a free schedule during Sunday's main event.

Travis Scott did his part, but all of these mistakes would have been fixed if he had shown up to help Cena. It resumes his feud with Rhodes, it gives Cena more purpose as a heel, and Scott's next potential appearance would have been questioned less by fans.

