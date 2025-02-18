5 Mistakes Triple H has made since Royal Rumble 2025

Royal Rumble 2025 was a successful premium live event under Triple H's creative vision. Despite its grand success, it faced massive criticism from the fans due to several controversial decisions. Additionally, this year, the hype and excitement for WrestleMania has somewhat failed to live up to the expectations due to several creative mistakes.

Fans have been complaining about the lack of proper buildups to the feuds and storylines for The Grandest Stage of Them All despite top stars such as CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre being involved in active storylines. What was once hyped as one of the greatest WrestleMania of all time has now taken a major hit after the year's first PLE.

Let's discuss five mistakes Triple H has made since Royal Rumble 2025:

#5. Jey Uso going after Gunther once again

Jey Uso faced massive outrage from a section of fans on the internet the moment he won the Men's Royal Rumble. Things could have still pivoted into something fresh and exciting had he chosen Cody Rhodes as his opponent. However, his decision to go after Gunther at WrestleMania 41 has left several fans baffled and irked.

While Gunther vs. Jey Uso is undoubtedly a huge match, it has already taken place multiple times, the most recent being on Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. WWE typically books first-time-ever matches or high-profile bouts for a stage like WrestleMania. However, this match does not fit the mold, making the World Title picture feel a bit underwhelming.

#4. Roman Reigns' absence on The Road to WrestleMania

With WrestleMania season kicking off, WWE needs its biggest stars on the show to garner buzz and hype. However, Roman Reigns has notably been absent from the company since Royal Rumble 2025, creating a huge void for a megastar. The man who headlined nine editions of The Showcase of The Immortals is nowhere around and his next appearance is uncertain.

Triple H has massively failed to capitalize on the OTC's star power, leaving WWE's biggest star off television. This raises significant questions about the company's booking decisions. While Reigns' appearance could have provided a much-needed boost to the stories, The King of Kings opted to give him a questionable break instead.

#3. Triple H's failure to plan big feuds for Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is the reigning United States Champion in WWE. However, he has not been showcased as a tough contender since becoming champion in November last year. Following Royal Rumble, when fans anticipated a strong feud for Nakamura on SmackDown, WWE CCO Triple H greatly fumbled with his booking.

Unable to put him in any prominent storylines on the Road to 'Mania is indeed a huge mess-up for the creative team. Not only does it undermine the prestige of the coveted United States Championship, but it has also been detrimental to Shinsuke Nakamura's credibility as a superstar. Moreover, it has marred his title reign with controversy, and why wouldn't it?

#2. IYO SKY's absence from the Women's Elimination Chamber Match

IYO SKY was one of the favorites to win this year's Women's Royal Rumble and compete against Rhea Ripley at the April extravaganza. However, when she failed to win the contest, fans expected her to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Surprisingly, Triple H decided not to include the Damage CTRL member in the Chamber match.

The 34-year-old has been the workhorse in the women's division throughout the year and deserved a big title match at The Show of Shows. However, instead of giving fans the dream match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, The Game opted to book her in a Women's World Championship match against Mami on RAW after Elimination Chamber.

#1. Becky Lynch not returning on the road to WrestleMania

One of the biggest mistakes that WWE's creative head, Triple H, has made is not bringing back Becky Lynch yet. Fans were eagerly anticipating The Man's return at the Royal Rumble but that did not happen. However, three weeks have passed since the PLE and Lynch is still on hiatus. With WWE's biggest show on the horizon, she should have already gotten involved in any major storylines by now.

The WrestleMania season is considered one of the hottest periods of sports entertainment. Big Time Becks' return could have generated a lot of buzz in the women's division that it has been lacking for a while. However, the uncertainty surrounding Becky Lynch's return plans raises eyebrows over Triple H's creative vision for the year's biggest annual extravaganza.

